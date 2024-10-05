Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W vs ENG-W playing 11, live time, streaming

While this will be the first match for the English side, Bangladesh will be high on confidence after winning their first match against Scotland on Thursday.





Check Bangladesh Women vs England women full scorecard and match updates here England will be led by the experienced Heather Knight, who will also have the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt on her side, while Nigar Sultana will lead the hosts with the in-form Ritu Moni.

Bangladesh Women vs England Women Playing 11:

Bangladesh Women Playing 11 (probables): Murshida Khatun, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c/wk), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

England Women Playing 11 (probables): Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

Bangladesh Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

The Bangladesh women’s team and England women’s team have faced each other only thrice in T20 internationals, with the latter winning all three previous encounters.

Total Matches: 3

BAN-W Won: 0

ENG-W Won: 3

No Result: 0

Bangladesh-W and England-W full squads:

Bangladesh-W squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Mst Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas

England-W squad: Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones

Bangladesh Women vs England Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the Bangladesh-W vs England-W T20 WC match take place?



The Bangladesh-W vs England-W T20 WC match will take place on Saturday, October 5.

At what time will the Bangladesh-W vs England-W T20 WC match live toss take place on October 5?



The live toss for the Bangladesh-W vs England-W T20 WC match on October 5 will take place at 7 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between Bangladesh-W and England-W in the T20 WC start on October 5?



The Bangladesh-W vs England-W T20 WC match on October 5 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Bangladesh-W vs England-W T20 WC match in India?



The live telecast for the Bangladesh-W vs England-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh-W vs England-W T20 WC match in India?



The live streaming of the Bangladesh-W vs England-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.