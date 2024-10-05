AUS W vs SL W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia on top with early wickets

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Australia women vs Sri Lanka women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia World Cup veteran Ellyse Perry will also be featuring for the champions in what will be her 9th T20 World Cup.
Australia Women vs Sri Lanka women LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between Australia's Alyssa Healy and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is at 3 PM IST today.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia women vs Sri Lanka women live telecast in India
Star Sports is official broadcaster for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast IND W vs NZ W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast Australia women vs Sri Lanka women match with Hindi Commentary in India
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS women vs SL women live streaming in India
Disney+Hotstar will live stream Australia women vs Sri Lanka women match in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match in India on application and website.
First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 2:00 PM IST