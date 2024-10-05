AUS W vs SL W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia on top with early wickets

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is officially underway in the UAE and will witness the defending champions Australia take on the Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in their Group A match at the Sharjah Cricket Ground today. Chamari Athapaththu wn the toss and elected to bat first against the Aussies in Sharjah.





Check 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Points Table here Australia play three spinners in their eleven - Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux and Ash Gardner. The pitch does favour spinners but doesn't have that much grass on it today.





Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Playing 11

Australia Women Playing 11: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Sri Lanka Women Playing 11: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Inoka Ranaweera

Australia World Cup veteran Ellyse Perry will also be featuring for the champions in what will be her 9th T20 World Cup. She already has 6 titles to her name and will be looking to book her 7th this year.

Australia women vs Sri Lanka women head-to-head in T20 internationals

In the seven T20 international matches between the two sides, Australia have emerged victorious every single time against the Lankans.

Total Matches: 7

AUS-W Won: 7

SL-W Won: 0

No Result: 0



Australia Women vs Sri Lanka women LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between Australia's Alyssa Healy and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is at 3 PM IST today.



ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia women vs Sri Lanka women live telecast in India



Star Sports is official broadcaster for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast IND W vs NZ W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast Australia women vs Sri Lanka women match with Hindi Commentary in India



ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS women vs SL women live streaming in India



Disney+Hotstar will live stream Australia women vs Sri Lanka women match in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match in India on application and website.







Stay tuned for Australia women vs Sri Lanka women live score and match updates here