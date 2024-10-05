Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AUS W vs SL W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia on top with early wickets

Australia women vs Sri Lanka women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia World Cup veteran Ellyse Perry will also be featuring for the champions in what will be her 9th T20 World Cup.

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - AUS vs SL
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - AUS vs SL

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Key Events

5:06 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Back-to-Back wickets for Schutt

5:04 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sanjeewani departs!

5:03 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SL 89/5 after the 19th over

5:00 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Seven runs from the 18th over

4:57 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sri Lanka 77-5 after 17 Overs

4:53 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Successful over from Wareham

4:47 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sri Lanka 65-4 after 15 Overs

4:43 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Five runs from the over

4:40 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Molineux removes Harshita

4:34 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the 12th over

4:31 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from 11th over

4:23 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the 10th over

4:20 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the 9th over

4:16 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 8 runs from the 8th over

4:12 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SL 27/3 after 7 overs

4:09 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Molineux dismisses Dilhari on 5!

4:04 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 12 runs from the 6th over

3:56 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the 5th over

3:52 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the 4th over

3:47 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gardner gets Australia's 2nd wicket

3:45 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from 3rd over

3:43 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Schutt gets the breakthrough!

3:38 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SL 1/0 after 2 overs

3:34 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SL 0/0 after the 1st over

3:27 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon

3:17 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE UPDATES: Action less than 15 minutes away

3:03 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE UPDATES: Sri Lanka wins the toss

2:52 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE UPDATES: Can the Aussies make it 4 in a row?

2:43 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE UPDATES: Sri Lanka in need of a win

2:35 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE UPDATES: Toss less than half hour away!

2:25 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats

2:12 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE UPDATES: Aussies seeking 7th title this year!

2:05 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE UPDATES: Defending champions to begin campaign

5:06 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Back-to-Back wickets for Schutt

2 wickets in the first 2 balls of the last over as Schutt dismisses Sanjeewani and Sugandika Kumari.

5:04 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sanjeewani departs!

Another batter tries to sweep the ball but is dismissed. Schut takes Sanjeewani's wicket in the last over.

5:03 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SL 89/5 after the 19th over

Over summary:  1 0 L1 1 1 1: Sri Lanka 89-5 after 19 Overs; Nilakshika 27 runs (38), Sanjeewani 16 (13); Gardner back into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Sanjeewani takes a quick single and has to dive to make it to the crease in time.
 
Ball 5 - Another single by Nilakshika.
 
Ball 4 - Single taken by Sanjeewani by pushing the ball towards mid wicket.
 
Ball 3 - Another ball towards off goes towards fine leg for a leg bye single.
 
Ball 2 - Dot ball
 
Ball 1 - Single taken by Sanjeewani on the first ball

5:00 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Seven runs from the 18th over

Over summary:  0 4 1 0 1 1: Sri Lanka 84-5 after 18 Overs; Nilakshika 26 runs (35), Anushka 13 (11); Molinuex back into the attack

Ball 6 - Anushka takes a single towards mid on
 
Ball 5 - Nilakshi takes a single towards short fine leg
 
Ball 4 - Dot ball
 
Ball 3 - Anushka takes a single
 
Ball 2 - Anuskha goes over mid-off for a boundry
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball

4:57 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sri Lanka 77-5 after 17 Overs

Over summary:  1 L1 1 1 2 0: Sri Lanka 77-5 after 17 Overs; Nilakshika 25 runs (33), Anushka 7 (7); Sutherland back into the attack

Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - Nilakshi takes a doble after sweeping the ball to square leg
 
Ball 4 - Anushka takes a single towards point regoin
 
Ball 3 - Nilakshi takes a single to fine leg
 
Ball 2 - One from leg byes
 
Ball 1 - Nilakshi takes a after cutting the ball to deep point

4:53 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Successful over from Wareham

Over summary:  W 2 4 0 0 0: Sri Lanka 71-5 after 16 Overs; Nilakshika 21 runs (29), Anushka 6 (5); Wareham continues

Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball
 
Ball 4 - Dot ball
 
Ball 3 - Four. Anshka swweps the ball towrds fine leg to give Sri Lanka first boundry in 8 overs.
 
Ball 2 - Anushka comes out to bat. She sweeps the ball to fine leg for a double.
 
Ball 1 - Wicket, Hasini tries to smash one over deep mid-wicket but was only able to find Gardner's palms. Umpires checking for a waist height no-ball. Legal delivery adjudges the third umpire, Sri Lanka loses thier fifth. 

4:47 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sri Lanka 65-4 after 15 Overs

Over summary: 1 1 0 1 0 1: Sri Lanka 65-4 after 15 Overs; Nilakshika 19 runs (26), Hasini 0 (0); Molinueux continues

Ball 6 - Hasini takes a single towards square leg
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball
 
Ball 4 - Nilakshi takes a single towards mid wicket region
 
Ball 3 - Dot ball
 
Ball 2 - Hasini takes a single towards mid-wicket
 
Ball 1 - Nilakshi takes a single after nudding the ball to on side.

4:43 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Five runs from the over

Over summary: 0 2 0 2 0 1 : Sri Lanka 61-4 after 14 Overs; Nilakshika 19 runs (26), Hasini 0 (0); Wareham continues

Ball 6 - Nilakshi takes a single to long on
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball
 
Ball 4 - Nilakshi takes double towards mid-wicket
 
Ball 3 - Dot ball
 
Ball 2 - Nilakshi takes double towards mid-wicket
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball

4:40 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Molineux removes Harshita

Over summary: 1 0 2 1 1 W : Sri Lanka 56-4 after 13 Overs; Nilakshika 14 runs (20); Sophie Molineux comes back into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Wicket, Harshita drives the ball straight into the air and Molineux takes the catch
 
Ball 5 - Nilakshi drives the ball ball to long on for a single
 
Ball 4 - Harshita takes a single after eddging the ball behind square
 
Ball 3 - Harshita takes a double towards mid-wicket
 
Ball 2 -  Dot ball
 
Ball 1 - Nilakshi takes a single to just wide of cover

4:34 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the 12th over

Over summary: 0 0 0 1B 0 0: Sri Lanka 51-3 after 11 Overs; Nilakshika 12 runs (18); Madhavi 20 runs (28); Sutherland continues the attack  
 
Ball 6 - Catch dropped by Brown. Madhavi survives a scare.
 
Ball 5 - DOT
 
Ball 4 - Another leg bye as Nilakshika takes a single.
 
Ball 3 - Dot ball with a close run-out chance for the Aussies.
 
Ball 2 - DOT
 
Ball 1 - DOT

4:31 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from 11th over

Over summary: 2 B2 0 2 1 0: Sri Lanka 50-3 after 11 Overs; Nilakshika 12 runs (15); Madhavi 20 runs (28); Wareham continues the attack  
 
Ball 6 - DOT
 
Ball 5 - 1 run by Nilakshika
 
Ball 4 - Ball pushed towards third man for 1 run.
 
Ball 3 - Nilakshika sweeps one towards square for another single.
 
Ball 2 - 2 runs off Nilakshika's leg now.
 
Ball 1 - Nilakshika takes 2 runs on the first ball

4:23 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the 10th over

Over summary: 0 0 0 3 0 0: Sri Lanka 43-3 after 10 Overs; Nilakshika 7 runs (9); Madhavi 20 runs (28); Sutherland into the attack  
 
Ball 6 - DOT
 
Ball 5 - DOT
 
Ball 4 - Nilakshika takes 3 runs after pushing the ball towards fine leg.
 
Ball 3 - Nilakshika tries to pull one against Sutherland but misses the ball. No run.
 
Ball 2 - DOT
 
Ball 1 - DOT

4:20 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the 9th over

Over summary: 1 2 0 1 0 1: Sri Lanka 39-3 after 9 Overs; Nilakshika 4 runs (5); Madhavi 20 runs (26); Wareham into the attack 
 
Ball 6 - Nilakshika with a single on the last ball
 
Ball 5 - DOT
 
Ball 4 - Madhavi with a lofted shot towards mid-wicket for a single
 
Ball 3 - DOT
 
Ball 2 - Madhavi mishits the ball which goes straight behind the keeper for a couple of runs.
 
Ball 1 - Nilakshika with a single towards deep extra cover.

4:16 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 8 runs from the 8th over

Over summary: 0 4 2 0 1 1: Sri Lanka 35-3 after 8 Overs; Nilakshika 2 runs (2); Madhavi 17 runs (23); Gardner continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Nilakshika takes the strike for the nextover with a single
 
Ball 5 - Madhavi with another single to give Nilakshika the strike
 
Ball 4 - DOT
 
Ball 3 - Madhavi takes a couple of quick runs by pushing the ball towards fine-leg
 
Ball 2 - Madhavi with a boundary towards long on.
 
Ball 1 - DOT

4:12 PM

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SL 27/3 after 7 overs

Over summary: 0 2 0 W 1 1: Sri Lanka 27-3 after 7 Overs; Nilakshika 1 runs (1); Madhavi 10 runs (17); Molineux comes in the attack
 
Ball 6 - Madhavi pushes one towards mid-wicket for a single.
 
Ball 5 - Nilakshika takes a single to get off the mark.
 
Ball 4 - Dilhari goes for 5 with another LBW dismissal for the Aussies
 
Ball 3 - DOT
 
Ball 2 - 2 runs taken by Dilhari with the ball going behind the wicketkeeper
 
Ball 1 - Dot from Molineux
The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is officially underway in the UAE and will witness the defending champions Australia take on the Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in their Group A match at the Sharjah Cricket Ground today. Chamari Athapaththu wn the toss and elected to bat first against the Aussies in Sharjah.

Australia play three spinners in their eleven - Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux and Ash Gardner. The pitch does favour spinners but doesn't have that much grass on it today.

Check 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Points Table here

Australia World Cup veteran Ellyse Perry will also be featuring for the champions in what will be her 9th T20 World Cup. She already has 6 titles to her name and will be looking to book her 7th this year.

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Playing 11

Australia Women Playing 11: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Sri Lanka Women Playing 11: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Inoka Ranaweera
 
Australia women vs Sri Lanka women head-to-head in T20 internationals

In the seven T20 international matches between the two sides, Australia have emerged victorious every single time against the Lankans.

Total Matches: 7
AUS-W Won: 7
SL-W Won: 0
No Result: 0
 

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka women LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between Australia's Alyssa Healy and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is at 3 PM IST today.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia women vs Sri Lanka women live telecast in India

Star Sports is official broadcaster for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast IND W vs NZ W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast Australia women vs Sri Lanka women match with Hindi Commentary in India

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS women vs SL women live streaming in India

Disney+Hotstar will live stream Australia women vs Sri Lanka women match in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match in India on application and website.



Stay tuned for Australia women vs Sri Lanka women live score and match updates here

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

