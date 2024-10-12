Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W vs SA-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Match 16 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will see South Africa taking on Bangladesh in the Group B fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Ground on October 12.

The Proteas have won two of their three group stage matches so far and will be looking to register their third victory to try to get to the top of the points table tonight. Bangladesh, on the other hand, sit at fourth spot in Group B with a solitary win in three matches so far. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Bangla Tigers' chances of reaching the knockout stages are very slim, and the side could face elimination after their match as well.

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Playing 11:

Bangladesh Women Playing 11 (Probables): Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Taj Nehar, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

South Africa Women Playing 11 (Probables): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head in T20Is

The Proteas have had the major share of wins whenever they have clashed with Bangladesh in T20Is. South Africa have won 11 of the 14 matches over the years. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have just two wins against South Africa to their name, with one match ending without a result.

Total Matches: 14

BAN-W Won: 2

SA-W Won: 11

No Result: 1

Bangladesh-W and South Africa-W full squads:

Bangladesh-W squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Mst Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas

South Africa-W squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the Bangladesh-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match take place?

The Bangladesh-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match will take place on Saturday, October 12.

At what time will the Bangladesh-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC live toss take place on October 12?

The live toss for the Bangladesh-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match on October 12 will take place at 7 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between Bangladesh-W vs South Africa-W in the T20 WC start on October 12?

The Bangladesh-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match on October 12 will begin at 7:30 PM IST in the UAE.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Bangladesh-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match in India?

The live telecast for the Bangladesh-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match in India?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh-W vs South Africa-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.