Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W vs SL-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be playing for their pride after becoming the first team to be eliminated from the tournament, following their loss to India in their third match earlier.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka women
New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka women
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 12:34 PM IST
Match 15 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will see New Zealand take on Asian champions Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on October 12. New Zealand have ground to make up after a heavy 60-run loss against defending champions Australia, which has dented their net run rate in the points table.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be playing for their pride after becoming the first team to be eliminated from the tournament, following their loss to India in their third match earlier.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Playing 11:

New Zealand Women Playing 11 (Probables): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

Sri Lanka Women Playing 11 (Probables): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head in T20Is

The White Ferns have been the dominant side whenever they have clashed with the Lankans in T20Is. They have won 12 of the 13 matches over the years, with the Asian champions only winning one match against New Zealand so far.

Total Matches: 13
NZ-W Won: 12
SL-W Won: 1
No Result: 0

New Zealand-W and Sri Lanka-W full squads:

New Zealand-W squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Sri Lanka-W squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana. Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the New Zealand-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match take place?
The New Zealand-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match will take place on Saturday, October 12.

At what time will the New Zealand-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC live toss take place on October 12?
The live toss for the New Zealand-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match on October 12 will take place at 3 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between New Zealand-W vs Sri Lanka-W in the T20 WC start on October 12?
The New Zealand-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match on October 12 will begin at 3:30 PM IST in the UAE.

Which TV channels will live telecast the New Zealand-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match in India?
The live telecast for the New Zealand-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match in India?
The live streaming of the New Zealand-W vs Sri Lanka-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.

Topics :New Zealand cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

