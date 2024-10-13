Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W vs SCO-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Match 17 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will see England and Scotland take each other on in their Group B clash at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on October 13. While England have won both of their group matches so far, their Scottish counterparts are yet to win a game in the tournament, with three defeats from as many games.

While England are well on their way to the knockout stages at the moment, Scotland are already out of contention for the knockout stages. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

England Women vs Scotland Women Playing 11:

England Women Playing 11 (Probables): Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith.

Scotland Women Playing 11 (Probables): Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (w), Kathryn Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood, Rachel Slater, Olivia Bell.

England Women vs Scotland Women Head-to-Head in T20Is

More From This Section

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 clash between England and Scotland will be the first time they face each other in T20Is.

England-W and Scotland-W full squads:

England-W squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Scotland-W squad: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell

England Women vs Scotland Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the England-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match take place?

The England-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match will take place on Saturday, October 13.

At what time will the England-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC live toss take place on October 13?

The live toss for the England-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match on October 13 will take place at 3 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between England-W vs Scotland-W in the T20 WC start on October 13?

The England-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match on October 13 will begin at 3:30 PM IST in the UAE.

Which TV channels will live telecast the England-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match in India?

The live telecast for the England-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the England-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match in India?

The live streaming of the England-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.