Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS-W vs IND-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Match 18 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will witness a heavyweight clash between India and defending champions Australia in their Group A clash at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on October 13. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will be going into the game with all guns blazing in order to ensure they secure a knockout berth in the tournament.

Australia, on the other hand, will be relaxed going into the game, having won all of their matches so far in the tournament. India's defeat in their opening game against New Zealand has put them in a spot of bother, as they need to keep their net run-rate as high as possible to avoid missing out on the business end of the tournament. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Australia Women vs India Women Playing 11:

Australia Women Playing 11 (Probables): Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck.

India Women Playing 11 (Probables): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Australia Women vs India Women Head-to-Head in T20Is

More From This Section

The Aussies have had the edge over the Women in Blue in T20Is over the years, winning 25 of the 34 matches they have played together so far. India have won just 8 of the matches, while one match has ended with no result.

Total Matches: 34

AUS-W Won: 25

IND-W Won: 8

No Result: 1

Australia-W and India-W full squads:

Australia-W squad: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown

India-W squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Australia Women vs India Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the Australia-W and India-W T20 WC match take place?

The Australia-W and India-W T20 WC match will take place on Saturday, October 13.

At what time will the Australia-W and India-W T20 WC live toss take place on October 13?

The live toss for the Australia-W and India-W T20 WC match on October 13 will take place at 7 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between Australia-W and India-W in the T20 WC start on October 13?

The Australia-W and India-W T20 WC match on October 13 will begin at 7:30 PM IST in the UAE.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia-W and India-W T20 WC match in India?

The live telecast for the Australia-W and India-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australia-W and India-W T20 WC match in India?

The live streaming of the Australia-W and India-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.