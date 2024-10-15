Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W vs WI-W live time, playing 11, streaming





Check 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup points table here The fate of three teams will be on the line when the inaugural champions, England, take on 2016 champions West Indies in the final group stage match of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday, October 15, in Dubai. As of now, no team from Group B has qualified for the semifinals, and both spots can only be filled after the completion of the final match.

At the moment, England with six points from three games and South Africa with six points from four games are the top two teams in Group B. However, if West Indies manage to outclass England on Tuesday, they will also have six points, forcing the top three of Group B into a three-way tie. In that case, the top two teams with the better net run rate will book their tickets for the semifinals. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, if England beat West Indies, they, along with South Africa, will automatically qualify for the final four.

England Women vs West Indies Women Playing XI:



England Women Playing XI (probable): Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell



West Indies Women Playing XI (probable): Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Mandy Mangru, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack

England Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head



In the head-to-head record in T20 internationals, England lead West Indies 19 to 8.

Total Matches: 27

27 ENG-W Won: 19

19 WI-W Won: 8

8 No Result: 0

England-W and West Indies-W full squads:



England-W squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge



West Indies-W squad: Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph

England Women vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the ENG-W vs WI-W T20 WC match take place?



The ENG-W vs WI-W T20 WC match will take place on Tuesday, October 15.

At what time will the ENG-W vs WI-W T20 WC match live toss take place on October 15?



The live toss for the ENG-W vs WI-W T20 WC match on October 15 will take place at 7 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between ENG-W and WI-W in the T20 WC start on October 15?



The ENG-W vs WI-W T20 WC match on October 15 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the ENG-W vs WI-W T20 WC match in India?



The live telecast for the ENG-W vs WI-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ENG-W vs WI-W T20 WC match in India?



The live streaming of the ENG-W vs WI-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.