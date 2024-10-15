India out of Women's T20 World Cup as NZ beat Pakistan to enter semis

India were eliminated from the Women's T20 World Cup after New Zealand scripted a commanding 54-run victory over Pakistan here on Monday to reach the semifinals for the first time since the 2016 edition. India's only chance to make the semifinals was depended on a Pakistan win with an inferior Net Run-rate compared to theirs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Pakistan were very much in the game after restricting New Zealand to a meagre 110 for six in 20 overs. However, Pakistan's batting crumbled badly as they were shot out for 56 in just 11.4 overs as White Ferns entered the semifinals with three wins from four games in Group A.

Australia topped the group with eight points while New Zealand came second with six points. The loss to New Zealand in their tournament opener effectively cost India a place in the last four.

Spinner Amelia Kerr took three wickets but it was seamers Lea Tahuhu (1/8) and Eden Carson (2/7) who opened the floodgates.

Pakistan were supposed to reach the target in less than 12 overs to qualify but they ended up being all out before that.

Earlier, Pakistan bowlers gave a good account of themselves restricting New Zealand to a modest total.

While openers Suzie Bates (28) and Georgia Plimmer (17) added 41 runs for the opening stand and just when it seemed that the duo has created a solid foundation, the Pakistani spinners suddenly applied the choke on the opposition.

The two spinners -- off-break bowler Omaima Sohail (1/14 in 4 overs) and left-arm orthodox Nashra Sandhu (3/18 in 4 overs) -- were brilliant through the middle overs with 21 dot balls and four wickets between them for only 29 runs.