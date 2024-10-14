ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinals: Full list of qualified teams

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is now nearing its end, with the picture of the semifinals getting clearer and clearer. Initially, the ten teams were divided into two groups of five teams each, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semifinals after the end of the group stage matches.



So far, only Group A has finalised both its semifinalists, while the verdict of Group B will only come after the last group stage match of the competition between England and West Indies on Tuesday (October 15).

Group A semifinalists

From Group A, defending champions Australia, who won all four of their games in the group stage, and New Zealand, who won three out of their four games, made their way to the semifinals and will now wait for the final match of Group B to know who they will face.



India, who lost the final group stage match against Australia, finished at the third spot, followed by Pakistan and Sri Lanka in fourth and fifth spots, respectively.



Group A points table



Group B semifinalists



Currently, England and South Africa are leading the Group B leaderboard with six points each. However, England still has one more game to play against third-placed West Indies, and if they fail to win that game, the final decision will be made on the basis of net run rate, as all the top three teams will end up with six points each.



Bangladesh and Scotland finished fourth and fifth in the group with two and zero points from four games, respectively.



Group B points table



GROUP B LEADERBOARD Teams M W L NR PT NRR England Women 3 3 0 0 6 1.716 South Africa Women 4 3 1 0 6 1.382 West Indies Women 3 2 1 0 4 1.708 Bangladesh Women 4 1 3 0 2 -0.844 Scotland Women 4 0 4 0 0 -3.129

Semifinals fixtures



2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semifinals schedule Match Teams Date Time Venue Semifinal 1 Australia vs B2 17-Oct 7:30 PM IST Dubai Semifinal 2 B1 vs A2 18-Oct 7:30 PM IST Sharjah

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals live streaming and telecast details

When will the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinals be played?



The two semifinals of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be played on Thursday, October 17, and Friday, October 18.



What time will the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals begin?



Both semifinals of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will begin at 7:30 PM IST.



When is the final of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?



The final of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be played on Sunday, October 20.



Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in India?



Star Sports network will live telecast the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal matches in India.



Where to watch the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup live streaming in India?



Disney Plus Hotstar app and website will livestream the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal matches in India.