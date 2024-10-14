Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W vs PAK-W live time, playing 11, streaming

The New Zealand women's team is set to take on the Pakistan women's team in a must-win Group A encounter in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match on Monday, October 14, at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The White Ferns will need to win the game against Pakistan if they want to qualify for the semifinals, as a loss on Monday would then see India getting the last remaining semifinal spot in Group A.

On the other hand, Pakistan will also have an outside chance of qualifying for the semifinals if they manage to beat New Zealand by a huge margin, which will see them tying on total points with India and New Zealand with four points each, meaning the team with the best net run rate will qualify for the knockout stage. If Pakistan beat New Zealand by a small margin, then their arch-rivals India will qualify for the next stage. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Playing XI

New Zealand Women Playing XI (probable): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

Pakistan Women Playing XI (probable): Muneeba Ali, Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana (c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head



New Zealand women lead Pakistan women by a landslide margin in T20 international head-to-head records.

Total Matches: 11

11 NZ-W Won: 9

9 PAK-W Won: 2

2 No Result: 0

New Zealand-W and Pakistan-W full squads

New Zealand-W squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan-W squad: Fatima Sana, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (c), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the NZ-W vs PAK-W T20 WC match take place?



The NZ-W vs PAK-W T20 WC match will take place on Monday, October 14.

At what time will the NZ-W vs PAK-W T20 WC live toss take place on October 14?



The live toss for the NZ-W vs PAK-W T20 WC match on October 14 will take place at 7 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between NZ-W and PAK-W in the T20 WC start on October 14?



The NZ-W vs PAK-W T20 WC match on October 14 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the NZ-W vs PAK-W T20 WC match in India?



The live telecast for the NZ-W vs PAK-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the NZ-W vs PAK-W T20 WC match in India?



The live streaming of the NZ-W vs PAK-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.