Women's T20 World Cup 2024: RSA-W vs SCO-W playing 11, live time, streaming

After losing a last-over thriller to England in their second match in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, South Africa will take on debutants Scotland in their third game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, October 9. The loss against England saw the Proteas drop to third place in the Group B points table. However, they would love to improve their position by registering a huge win over an inexperienced Scotland team in Dubai.

On the other hand, Kathryn Bryce-led Scotland, who are playing in their first-ever ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, have so far lost both their games in the competition and will look to take their first points by upsetting the 2023 edition runner-ups on Wednesday.

South Africa Women vs Scotland Women Playing 11:



South Africa Women Playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Seshnie Naidu, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi



Scotland Women Playing 11 (probable): Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Lorna Jack-Brown, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Darcey Carter, Saskia Horley, Olivia Bell



South Africa Women vs Scotland Women Head-to-Head



The Wednesday clash between South Africa Women and Scotland Women will be the first time these teams share the field for a T20 international match.

Total Matches: 0

0 RSA-W Won: 0

0 SCO-W Won: 0

0 No Result: 0



South Africa-W and Scotland-W full squads:



South Africa-W squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus



Scotland-W squad: Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Lorna Jack-Brown, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Darcey Carter, Saskia Horley, Olivia Bell



South Africa Women vs Scotland Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the South Africa-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match take place?



The South Africa-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match will take place on Wednesday, October 9.



At what time will the South Africa-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match live toss take place on October 9?



The live toss for the South Africa-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match on October 9 will take place at 3 PM IST.



At what time will the live match between South Africa-W and Scotland-W in the T20 WC start on October 9?



The South Africa-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match on October 9 will begin at 3:30 PM IST.



Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match in India?



The live telecast for the South Africa-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.



How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match in India?



The live streaming of the South Africa-W vs Scotland-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.