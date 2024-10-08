Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Icc Womens T20 World Cup / News / Women's T20 WC 2024: How India's semis chance hinge on AUS vs NZ result?

Women's T20 WC 2024: How India's semis chance hinge on AUS vs NZ result?

4 semifinalists for Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be determined based on the points table. The top 2 teams from Groups A & B will qualify for SFs. Check India's semis qualification scenario here

India semifinal qualification scenarios
India semifinal qualification scenarios | ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 3:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Despite their win against Pakistan in their second ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match, the Indian team is in a precarious position for a semifinal spot from Group A. The Indian women's team currently has the second-worst net run rate (NRR) in Group A and must win their remaining two matches by a large margin to finish among the top two teams in the group.

How will the semifinalists for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 be determined?

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The four semifinalists for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be decided based on the points tables from Group A and Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, scheduled for October 17 and 18.

India remaining matches in Women's T20 World Cup 2024

India matches in Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
Matches Date Time (IST) Venue Result
vs New Zealand womem 4th October Completed Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai New Zealand won by 58 runs
vs Pakistan women 6th October Completed Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai India won by 6 wickets
vs Sri Lanka women 9th October 19:30:00 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai TBD
vs Australia women 13th October 19:30:00 Sharjah Cricket Stadium TBD


Women's T20 World Cup Points Table
GROUP A
Teams Matches Won Lost No result Points Net run rate
New Zealand Women 1 1 0 0 2 2.9
Australia Women 1 1 0 0 2 1.908
Pakistan Women 2 1 1 0 2 0.555
India Women 2 1 1 0 2 -1.217
Sri Lanka Women 2 0 2 0 0 -1.667


Check ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B points table here

India’s qualification scenarios

Scenario 1: India win both remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Australia

If India win both of their remaining matches—against Sri Lanka and Australia—Harmanpreet Kaur's team will end the league stage with six points. In this scenario, India can qualify for the semifinals if New Zealand beat Australia on Tuesday (October 8).

More From This Section

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Indian pacer Reddy reprimanded for aggressive celebration against Nida Dar

ENG W vs SA W Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Brunt, Wyatt shine in England's win over SA

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W vs SA-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Inspiring to see Chamari handle the pressure and perform for SL: Shafali


Scenario 2: India win only one of the remaining two matches

If India lose either to Sri Lanka or Australia, their chances of reaching the semifinals will depend on other results. Crucially, India would need New Zealand to lose to either Pakistan or Australia, and the teams’ net run rates (NRRs) would then determine which side qualifies as the second team from Group A.

Scenario 3: India lose to Australia

If India lose to Australia, their hopes of qualifying will rely on New Zealand losing to both Australia and Pakistan. In this case, both teams would end up with four points, and the team with the better net run rate (NRR) would advance to the semifinals.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Women's T20 WC, IND vs SL Preview: Will India register a big vs Sri Lanka?

Fernando, Wellalage help Sri Lanka beat India in ODI series after 27 yrs

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, live match time, streaming, telecast

IND vs SL ODIs: Hasaranga ruled out of the series due to hamstring injury

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI tied: Full list of tied matches, involving India

Topics :India vs Sri LankaIndia vs AustraliaICC T20 World CupICC Women's World T20India cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamPakistan cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story