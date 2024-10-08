Women's T20 WC 2024: How India's semis chance hinge on AUS vs NZ result?

Despite their win against Pakistan in their second ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match, the Indian team is in a precarious position for a semifinal spot from Group A. The Indian women's team currently has the second-worst net run rate (NRR) in Group A and must win their remaining two matches by a large margin to finish among the top two teams in the group.
How will the semifinalists for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 be determined?
The four semifinalists for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be decided based on the points tables from Group A and Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, scheduled for October 17 and 18.
India remaining matches in Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Scenario 1: India win both remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Australia
If India win both of their remaining matches—against Sri Lanka and Australia—Harmanpreet Kaur's team will end the league stage with six points. In this scenario, India can qualify for the semifinals if New Zealand beat Australia on Tuesday (October 8).
Scenario 2: India win only one of the remaining two matches
If India lose either to Sri Lanka or Australia, their chances of reaching the semifinals will depend on other results. Crucially, India would need New Zealand to lose to either Pakistan or Australia, and the teams’ net run rates (NRRs) would then determine which side qualifies as the second team from Group A.
Scenario 3: India lose to Australia
If India lose to Australia, their hopes of qualifying will rely on New Zealand losing to both Australia and Pakistan. In this case, both teams would end up with four points, and the team with the better net run rate (NRR) would advance to the semifinals.