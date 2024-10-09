IND vs BAN 2nd T20 live score updates: India aim to win the series in Delhi
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 live score updates: Coach Gautam Gambhir can be expected to present pacer Harshit Rana his maiden international cap in Delhi to check the team's bench strength
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Suryakumar Yadav-led team India, after annihilating the Bangladesh side in the first T20 international at Gwalior, will now look to seal the three-match series with one match to spare when they take the field at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium for the second T20 international on Wednesday, October 9.
India had a great outing during the first T20, as their bowlers and batters were at their best to provide them with an early lead in the series. However, they will not underestimate Najmul Hossain Shanto's side, as the hosts know they can pull off an upset on any given day.
Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is
Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is
Regarding team compositions, India, in the form of Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy, had two debutants in the first T20. Coach Gautam Gambhir can be expected to follow the same pattern and give pacer Harshit Rana his maiden international cap to assess the team's bench strength.
India vs Bangladesh Playing 11
India Playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana/Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh
Bangladesh Playing 11 (probable): Litton Das (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
India vs Bangladesh head-to-head in T20 internationals
With their win in the first T20 international in Gwalior, Suryakumar Yadav’s men in blue have extended their lead in head-to-head records over Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangla Tigers.
- Total matches played: 14
- India won: 13
- Bangladesh won: 1
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 live toss: Coin flip between India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto is at 6:30 PM IST today.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 live telecast in India
Sports 18 is the official broadcaster for the India vs Bangladesh T20 international series. Sports 18-1 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs BAN 2nd T20 match with English commentary, while Sports 18-2 HD/SD will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh T20 match with Hindi commentary in India.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN 2nd T20 live telecast in India
JioCinema will stream the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 match in India on the application and website.
Stay tuned for India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 live score and match updates here.
5:19 PM
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head records
In the head-to-head records in T20 internationals, India lead Bangladesh by a landslide margin.
- Total matches played: 14
- India won: 13
- Bangladesh won: 1
5:10 PM
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Weather update
The weather in Delhi is currently bright and sunny with no chance of rain. We can expect a full, uninterrupted match today.
5:00 PM
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the second T20 match between India and Bangladesh from Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. India, who are up 1-0 in the series, will try to seal the series with one match to spare, while Bangladesh will aim to win the match and push for a series decider in Hyderabad. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 5:01 PM IST