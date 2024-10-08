Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Defending champions Australia are set to take on their neighbours New Zealand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group stage encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Tuesday (October 8). With both teams coming into the game with a win each in their opening matches, the clash will be crucial for both sides if they want that top spot on the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table to be theirs in the end.

New Zealand got themselves a confidence-boosting win against India in their opening tie which showed how dominant the White Ferns can be when they take the pitch. Australia on the other hand, registered their first win against Asian champions Sri Lanka who are still without a win in the tournament. New Zealand vs Australia clash is important for India as they would be closely watching the clash in order for a place in semifinal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11 -

Australia Women Playing 11 (probable): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

New Zealand Women Playing 11 (probable): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head (Last 5 meetings)

More From This Section

Australia women's team are dominating on another level against their neighbours and have won all 5 of their last meetings against New Zealand in T20Is.

Total Matches: 5

AUS-W Won: 5

NZ-W Won: 0

No Result: 0

Australia-W and New Zealand-W full squads:

Australia-W squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown

New Zealand-W squad: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the Australia-W and New Zealand-W T20 WC match take place?

The Australia-W and New Zealand-W T20 WC match will take place on Monday, October 7.

At what time will the Australia-W and New Zealand-W T20 WC match live toss take place on October 7?

The live toss for theAustralia-W and New Zealand-W T20 WC match on October 7 will take place at 7 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between Australia-W and New Zealand-W in the T20 WC start on October 7?

The Australia-W and New Zealand-W T20 WC match on October 7 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia-W and New Zealand-W T20 WC match in India?

The live telecast for the Australia-W and New Zealand-W T20 WC match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australia-W and New Zealand-W T20 WC match in India?

The live streaming of the Australia-W and New Zealand-W T20 WC match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.