DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Can Delhi make it 5 in a row? Toss at 7 PM IST

Delhi Capitals have kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign in sensational fashion, notching up four consecutive wins—all away from home. The franchise, led by Axar Patel, is yet to play a match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but they return to their fortress tonight with momentum firmly on their side.

A key highlight of their success has been KL Rahul’s exceptional form at No.4, providing solidity and adaptability in the middle order. The team's balanced blend of experienced campaigners and promising youngsters has clicked brilliantly so far.

Their next challenge comes in the form of the Mumbai Indians—a side that has struggled to find rhythm this season. With just one win from their first four outings, Hardik Pandya’s men are under pressure. However, their lone victory did show glimpses of the explosive potential that Mumbai still possesses.

Despite Mumbai’s underwhelming form, Delhi will be cautious. Historically, MI has bounced back from tough situations, and any complacency could prove costly. Mumbai's main concern has been their batting, with key players like Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Pandya himself failing to deliver. Fielding mishaps have only added to their woes.

IPL 2025: DC vs MI playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probables): Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probables): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

DC vs MI IPL 2025 live toss:

The coin toss between Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.

DC vs MI IPL 2025 live telecast:

The live telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.

DC vs MI IPL 2025 live streaming:

The live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

