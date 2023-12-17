IPL 2024 auction: Delhi Capitals eye overseas talent to build their squad

The Delhi Capitals were not in their element in the last season since they missed their star captain Rishabh Pant. Before the start of this season, they released nine players and they would be in search of their replacements in the upcoming auction with Rs 28.95 crore in their coffers. They need nine players in total, four of which could be overseas.

Purse Remaining- Rs 28.95 crore

Slots Available- 9, Overseas- 4

The team from the capital have two set openers in David Warner and Prithvi Shaw and a good number three in Mitchell Marsh. With Pant back from the next season, they would not have to worry about number four anymore either.

Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar are three very good pacemen in the Delhi unit as well. If Nortje gets fit before the IPL, it could be a great boost as well. In Kuldeep Yadav, they have a brilliant spinner as well. So the bowling bases are all covered as Marsh would bowl a few and so would Lalit Yadav.

Retained Players

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

What do the Delhi Capitals need?

Now that they have everything, what are the Capitals in need of? The first choice is Northe’s replacement, who could also work as a genuine bowler alongside Ngidi, Kuldeep, Mukesh and Khaleel. They have Ishant Sharma, but he is not someone who could take the game away from the opposition in every match. In one or two matches, he might be brilliant, but he is not consistent.

Along with a perfect fifth bowler, they would also need a number five batter who can carry on with the momentum built by the top four or can lay the foundation altogether of the top four don’t click. They have Yash Dhull as one batter, but he hasn’t clicked so far. So they also need an Indian batter.

Dilshan Madushanka

Dilshan Madushanka will be on the radar of the Capitals or they can even go for his compatriot Dushmanatha Chameera depending on who is available as cover for Northe or even otherwise as an extra bowling option. Madushanka has been brilliant recently and with a combination of Mukesh and himself, they can be deadly with their early swing.

Daryl Mitchell

Mitchell could be the batter that the Capitals could go for as the perfect number four and that would make them a very good side. He has been in brilliant form and could be the remedy for all worries of the Capitals with the bat.

Indian stars to look out for

Among the Indian players Sumit Kumar and Atit Seth could be the two bowling all-rounders that Delhi would be looking for while Bipin Saurabh, Ankit Kumar and Harvik Desai could be the batters that they could go after. They have all been in great touch in the recently concluded Vijaya Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophies.

Best probable playing 11

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Daryl Mitchell, Rishabh Pant, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi