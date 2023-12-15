IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for

Once again, it boils down to whether or not MS Dhoni will play the full season for the Chennai Super Kings. They have named him the captain in the retained players list, but they also have Rs 31 crore in the purse and they would want to go big to invest in a player who can be groomed for future leadership. They have six slots left and three of them are for overseas players.

The problem with the Super Kings is that even after Ben Stokes and Ambati Rayudu are gone, their combination of players, who individually cannot be turned into match-winners in this power-packed version of the game, are collectively still the same that won the tournament last season. Thus, as such, they hardly need anyone.

However, investing in the future is a key prospect of the Chennai franchise and in that regard, they could go for the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee, and even Harry Brook for that matter. Along with these future-ready players, they need experience in the batting and bowling department, especially pace bowling, and that is where the likes of Manish Pandey and Umesh Yadav come into the reckoning.

Rachin Ravindra

Though Chennai has a lot of players like Ravindra, they all are ageing and thus Rachin could be the perfect replacement for someone like Moeen Ali going forward.

Harry Brook

Similarly, Harry Brook is someone who could play the role of a playmaker in the middle order and finish like MS himself if groomed properly.

Indian players

Shardul Thakur has played for the yellow brigade and they are in search of a player who can bowl well in tandem with Deepak Chahar. Likewise, Raj Angad Bawa, an upcoming all-rounder who can bat and bowl, could be great for the next-gen team and play in the middle order in place of Shivam Dube when required.

Retained Players

MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

Best Probable Playing 11

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana