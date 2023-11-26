IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RCB

The R oyal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) sent shockwaves around the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they released the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel ahead on Sunday, November 16, 2023. This was the day designated to submit the list of retained players.

Apart from these three big names, Kiwi players Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell as well as recently retired Englishman David Willey and Proteas pacer Wayne Parnell were also shown the door.

Among the Indians, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul and Kedhar Jadhav featured in the list of released players. With 11 players out, the Bangalore side now has 11 slots which include five foreigners to fill. They also have the biggest purse of Rupees 40.75 crore going into the auction on December 19, 2023, in Dubai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Released Players List

Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Josh Hazlewood, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Retained Players List