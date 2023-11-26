Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore released 11 players and would go in the IPL 2024 auction with the biggest purse of Rupees 40.75 crore

New Delhi
RCB

Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) sent shockwaves around the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they released the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel ahead on Sunday, November 16, 2023. This was the day designated to submit the list of retained players. 

Apart from these three big names, Kiwi players Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell as well as recently retired Englishman David Willey and Proteas pacer Wayne Parnell were also shown the door. 

Among the Indians, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul and Kedhar Jadhav featured in the list of released players. With 11 players out, the Bangalore side now has 11 slots which include five foreigners to fill. They also have the biggest purse of Rupees  40.75 crore going into the auction on December 19, 2023, in Dubai. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Released Players List

Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Josh Hazlewood, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Retained Players List

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (trade), Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

