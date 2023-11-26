Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals released 11 players including five overseas. A look at the list of released and retained players of the team from New Delhi ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Delhi Capitals. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

The Delhi Capitals released a total of 11 players, which is an entire playing 11 ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. They released overseas batters such as Rilee Rossow, Rovman Powell and Phil Salt. Among the next to to be released were domestic players and the list included Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Chetan Sakariya, Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel and Kamlesh Nagrakoti. Last year sensation Aman Khan and experienced Bangladesh bowler Mustafzur Rahman were shown the door. 

Rishabh Pant was always going to be retained and he was in the list of retained players. After the lease of the players, they have nine slots left out of which five are overseas. They now have Rupees 28.95 crore in the purse to dive into the auction on December 19 in Dubai. 

Delhi Capitals Released Players List

Rilee Rossow (Rs 4.6 crore), Rovman Powell(2.8 crore), Manish Pandey(2.4 crore), Sarfaraz Khan (20 lakh), Phil Salt (Rs 2 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 1.1 crore), Ripal Patel  Rs 20 lakh), Aman Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Priyam Garg (Rs 20 Lakh), Chetan Sakariya (Rs 1.4 crore)

Delhi Capitals Retained Players List

Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

