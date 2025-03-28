CSK vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss, elects to field first

Match 8 of the IPL 2025 is underway with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an exciting showdown at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and decided to bowl first in the Southern Derby. For CSK, Pathirana comes back into the side while RCB welcome back Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the side.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium has traditionally favored teams batting first in recent seasons. Data from the past two IPL campaigns shows that 61.11% of matches at this venue have been won by the team setting a target. The average first-innings total at Chepauk stands at 160 runs, while teams chasing typically score around 144 runs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium's key stats With both teams coming off a win in their opening encounters of the season, it will be interesting to see who finishes the day on top of the points table tonight.

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar will take place at 7 PM IST today.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast CSK vs RCB match with English commentary

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.