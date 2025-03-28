Home / Cricket / IPL / News / CSK vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss, elects to field first
LiveNew Update

CSK vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss, elects to field first

The live streaming for the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
CSK vs RCB
CSK vs RCB

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Match 8 of the IPL 2025 is underway with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an exciting showdown at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and decided to bowl first in the Southern Derby.  For CSK, Pathirana comes back into the side while RCB welcome back Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the side.
 
The MA Chidambaram Stadium has traditionally favored teams batting first in recent seasons. Data from the past two IPL campaigns shows that 61.11% of matches at this venue have been won by the team setting a target. The average first-innings total at Chepauk stands at 160 runs, while teams chasing typically score around 144 runs.
 
With both teams coming off a win in their opening encounters of the season, it will be interesting to see who finishes the day on top of the points table tonight. 
 
IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Playing 11 
 
Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
 
CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar will take place at 7 PM IST today.
 
CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE telecast: 
 
The live telecast for the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast CSK vs RCB match with English commentary
 
CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE streaming: 
 
The live streaming for the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
 

7:16 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball now as RCB openers Kohli and Salt look to get a good start in the powerplay against a otugh CSK bowling attack.

7:06 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES: RCB playing 11!

RCB playing 11 vs CSK: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

7:05 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES: CSK playing 11!

CSK playing 11 vs RCB: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

7:01 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Ruturaj wins the toss!

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and decided to bowl first against RCB tonight

6:50 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the toss at Chepauk as the anticiaption builds up for the classic clash in the Indian Premier League.

6:39 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli 55 runs away from big milestone!

RCB star batter Virat Kohli is just 55 runs from completing an impressive 13000 runs in T20 cricket. A feat not many players have in their bag. 

6:28 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Head to head stats!

CSK vs RCB head to head:

Total matches played: 33
CSK won: 21
RCB won: 11
No result: 1

6:17 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Can RCB break the 17-year jinx?

RCB have not won an IPL match since 2008. The 17-year jinx is yet to be broken and Rajat Patidar and co. would hope that this will be the day they get the most awaited win on the night.

6:04 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Dhoni vs Kohli at Chepauk!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB match. It's MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli again in the IPL with fans expected to pack the stadium for the classic encounter at Chepauk. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News