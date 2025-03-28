CSK vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Can RCB break their 17-year Chepauk jinx? Toss at 7 PM IST
The live streaming for the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Match 8 of the IPL 2025 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an exciting showdown at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams are fielding strong line-ups, making this a highly anticipated match between two historic rivals with contrasting records.
The MA Chidambaram Stadium has traditionally favored teams batting first in recent seasons. Data from the past two IPL campaigns shows that 61.11% of matches at this venue have been won by the team setting a target. The average first-innings total at Chepauk stands at 160 runs, while teams chasing typically score around 144 runs.
With both teams coming off a win in their opening encounters of the season, it will be interesting to see who finishes the day on top of the points table tonight.
IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Playing 11
Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar will take place at 7 PM IST today.
CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast CSK vs RCB match with English commentary
CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
6:17 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Can RCB break the 17-year jinx?
RCB have not won an IPL match since 2008. The 17-year jinx is yet to be broken and Rajat Patidar and co. would hope that this will be the day they get the most awaited win on the night.
6:04 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Dhoni vs Kohli at Chepauk!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB match. It's MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli again in the IPL with fans expected to pack the stadium for the classic encounter at Chepauk. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST
First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 6:00 PM IST