IPL 2025: Lauritz Knudsen partners with Mumbai Indians as principal sponsor

As the team's principal partner, Lauritz Knudsen's logo will feature prominently on the front of the MI's official jersey and training gear starting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians along with Lauritz Knudsen leadership unveils the logo that will feature on Mumbai Indians jersey
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 1:15 PM IST
Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly L&T Switchgear), a key player in the Indian electrical and automation sector and part of the Schneider Electric group, announced a landmark partnership with the Mumbai Indians. As the team’s principal partner, Lauritz Knudsen’s logo will feature prominently on the front of the MI’s official jersey and training gear starting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.   
 
A vision for global impact and market leadership
 
The partnership aims to merge Lauritz Knudsen’s cutting-edge expertise with the dynamic energy of Mumbai Indians. Both brands seek to engage millions of fans worldwide, strengthen market leadership, and set new benchmarks in their respective fields, the media statement reads.
 
A spokesperson for Mumbai Indians expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Lauritz Knudsen’s legacy of innovation and Mumbai Indians’ cricketing excellence make this partnership a natural fit. Together, we will build on our shared values and continue to keep fans at the heart of everything we do."
 
This strategic alliance represents a bold step forward for Lauritz Knudsen, aligning its brand values of ‘Listen, Partner, and Innovate’ with the dynamic platform of cricket, setting the stage for an exceptional 2025 season.
First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

