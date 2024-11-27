IPL 2025: Not Rahul, this all-rounder could be Delhi Capitals new captain

The IPL 2025 auction saw a lot of big names being shuffled across the 10 franchises and at big prices too. The costliest of the lot, Rishabh Pant, will also be changing teams and will now play for the Lucknow Super Giants, who roped him in for a record-breaking fee of ₹27 crore in the auction.

ALSO READ: How Royal Challengers Bengaluru shaped up for IPL 2025 after mega auction? Will Axar Patel be selected as Delhi Capitals captain? With Delhi Capitals losing a leader and a dynamic batter in Pant, questions started to be raised about who will be the next DC captain. Having bought former LSG skipper KL Rahul at a bargain fee of ₹14 crore provided them with a reliable option for the leadership role. However, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has revealed another prospect for the captain's role in Delhi Capitals.

Axar Patel IPL batting stats Year Matches NO Runs HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S Career 150 36 1653 66 21.47 1263 130.88 0 3 107 79 2024 14 4 235 66 29.38 179 131.28 0 2 19 10 2023 14 3 283 54 28.3 203 139.41 0 1 21 15 2022 13 6 182 42* 45.5 120 151.67 0 0 12 10 2021 12 1 40 12 8 46 86.95 0 0 2 1 2020 15 1 117 42 14.62 85 137.64 0 0 6 8 2019 14 6 110 26 18.33 88 125 0 0 10 3 2018 9 2 80 19 13.33 69 115.94 0 0 3 4 2017 14 5 227 44 28.37 162 140.12 0 0 11 11 2016 14 3 111 36* 15.85 77 144.15 0 0 4 8 2015 14 3 206 40* 22.88 174 118.39 0 0 13 8 2014 17 2 62 42* 10.33 60 103.33 0 0 6 1 Parth talked about Indian all-rounder Axar Patel and his influence on the team, mentioning how he is one of the players that can be elevated from vice-captain to captain in the side. Axar was Delhi Capitals' first retention pick at ₹16.50 crore, which shows the faith they have put in him for the next seasons as well.

"Whenever Rishabh was not available, whenever Rishabh was injured, Axar did step in and play a big role. He's a jovial fellow, he keeps the dressing room very light. He's an uncomplicated character, and he's someone who, I think, can do a great job. So we have to take a decision, but I haven't even spoken to Axar about it," Parth said about Axar Patel.