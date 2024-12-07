Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IPL 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood excited for RCB comeback

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaves the field after getting his hamstring pulled. Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Veteran Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood have expressed their excitement at returning to Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the next edition of IPL.

Both players were picked by RCB at the mega auction last month in Riyadh.

Bhuvneshwar, who began his IPL journey with RCB in 2009, is looking forward to shoulder the team's bowling responsibilities for the first time since he started playing in the league.

"Really happy to be part of RCB, it's where I started in 2009. I want to thank RCB management for considering me and a big shout out to the RCB fans for showing so much love. Looking forward to a great season," said Bhuvneshwar in a release.

For Hazlewood, his previous stint with RCB was during the COVID pandemic, when matches were not played in Bangalore.

Despite this, he left a lasting impression, taking 23 wickets in 15 games at an economy of 8.26.

Reflecting on his return, Hazlewood said, "We've got the best fans in the competition, every game feels like a home game. So, I can't wait. Big thanks to the management for getting me back on board this year.

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

