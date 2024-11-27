Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

How Royal Challengers Bengaluru shaped up for IPL 2025 after mega auction?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RCB during day two of the the Indian Premier League Auction held at the ABADI AL JOHAR ARENA, JEDDAH in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on the on the 25th November 2024. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 12:41 PM IST
RCB retained three players -- Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal and Rajat Patidar -- leaving them with a lot to do at the auction. They did not have a very productive opening day but caught up on day two. Fast bowling has been the weaker link for RCB over the yeaRs and they have tried to fix that with signing of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 
The heavy English flavour to the squad is provided by Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Phillp Salt. Their superstar, Kohli, could be seen captaining the unit once again as RCB chase the elusive crown. 
Royal ChallengeRs Bengaluru IPL 2025 Squad Overview
No. Player Price Type Acquisition Role
1 Virat Kohli Rs 21 crore Indian (capped) Retained Batter
2 Rajat Patidar Rs 11 crore Indian (capped) Retained Batter
3 Yash Dayal Rs 5 crore Indian (uncapped) Retained Bowler
4 Liam Livingstone (England) Rs 8.75 crore Overseas (capped) Auction All-rounder
5 Phil Salt (England) Rs 11.50 crore Overseas (capped) Auction Wicketkeeper/Batter
6 Jitesh Sharma Rs 11 crore Indian (capped) Auction Batter
7 Josh Hazlewood (Australia) Rs 12.50 crore Overseas (capped) Auction Bowler
8 Rasikh Dar Rs 6 crore Indian (uncapped) Auction Bowler
9 Suyash Sharma Rs 2.60 crore Indian (uncapped) Auction Bowler
10 Krunal Pandya Rs 5.75 crore Indian (capped) Auction All-rounder
11 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rs 10.75 crore Indian (capped) Auction Bowler
12 Swapnil Singh Rs 50 lakh Indian (uncapped) RTM All-rounder
13 Tim David (Australia) Rs 3 crore Overseas (capped) Auction All-rounder
14 Romario Shepherd (West Indies) Rs 1.5 crore Overseas (capped) Auction All-rounder
15 Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka) Rs 1.6 crore Overseas (capped) Auction Bowler
16 Manoj Bhandage Rs 30 lakh Indian (uncapped) Auction Bowler
17 Jacob Bethell (England) Rs 2.60 crore Overseas (capped) Auction All-rounder
18 Devdutt Padikkal Rs 2 crore Indian (capped) Auction Batter
19 Swastik Chikara Rs 30 lakh Indian (uncapped) Auction Batter
20 Mohit Rathee Rs 30 lakh Indian (uncapped) Auction Bowler
21 Abhinandan Singh Rs 30 lakh Indian (uncapped) Auction Bowler
22 Lungi Ngidi Rs 1 crore Overseas (capped) Auction Bowler
 
First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

