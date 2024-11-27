Here's why DC didn't retain Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Rishabh Pant's departure from Delhi Capitals will be a big blow to the side, despite the franchise making mindful signings in the IPL 2025 auction recently. They not only lost a leader in Pant but also a reliable batter who could change the course of the game in his side's favour.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Not Rahul, this all-rounder could be Delhi Capitals new captain While many conjectured that money was the main reason why DC let Rishabh go, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal explained how and why the decision to let Rishabh Pant go was made and how the franchise will always miss the services of such a talented player.

Why DC let Rishabh Pant go?

"It was just a different philosophy of how he wanted the franchise to operate and how us—the owners—wanted the franchise to operate. That's what caused it. There's nothing to do with money. Money's never been an issue for Rishabh. And money's never been an issue for us. I guess the three of us (Grandhi, Jindal, and Pant) were on different wavelengths. He took a call at the end of it. We tried everything, but he decided eventually that it was time to move on," Parth said. Parth also expressed his disappointment in not getting him back for the new season. "Completely devastating. I love the boy like my own brother. He took a call at the end of the day. We tried our best. He took the decision, and we have to respect it." he added.

Despite the big loss of Pant, Delhi Capitals have acquired a fiery batting line-up for themselves through the auction, with the likes of Harry Brook, Jake Fraser McGurk, and Ashutosh Sharma in the ranks. DC's batting line-up for the new season

Parth also spoke about DC's batting line-up and how they have managed to set up a strong batting order ahead of IPL 2025.

"Don't forget Ashutosh Sharma. Like you said, those three explosive players are in our team—JFM, Harry Brook, and Stubbs. And then you have KL, Axar, and (Abhishek) Porel. So I think (our) batting is very, very strong," Parth said.