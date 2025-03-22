IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Live time, streaming and all you need to know

India’s biggest cricket carnival—that is, the Indian Premier League—is set to return with its latest edition. IPL 2025 begins on Saturday, March 22, at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Stadium. The opening match of the event will see defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in what has been one of the most under-the-radar rivalries in the tournament’s history.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of Kolkata's Eden Gardens But before the two sides take the field for 40 overs of thrilling action, the venue will be graced by the IPL’s customary opening ceremony featuring stars like singer Shreya Ghosal and actor Disha Patani. So, let us take a look at all the details you need to know about the much-anticipated opening ceremony of IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 opening ceremony: Performers list

The opening ceremony of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday will feature veteran playback singer Shreya Ghosal, who will be accompanied by young sensation of the Punjabi music industry Karan Aujla and actress Disha Patani.

IPL 2025 opening ceremony: Dark cloud looms

Also Read

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming While fans are eagerly waiting to enjoy the opening ceremony and the opening game of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens today, they might end up facing some delay in their entertainment bucket list, as the latest weather report for Kolkata predicts some drizzle from 5 PM IST to 11 PM IST, which could wash away the ceremony and the game between KKR and RCB.

IPL 2025 opening ceremony: Live telecast and streaming details

What will be the venue for the IPL 2025 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of IPL 2025 is set to take place at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens Stadium on Saturday, March 22.

What time will the opening ceremony of IPL 2025 begin?

The opening ceremony of IPL 2025 will kick off at 6 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 opening ceremony in India?

The live telecast of the IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be available on Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 opening ceremony in India?

The live streaming of the IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.