IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians full schedule, SWOT analysis, match timings

As fans gear up for the IPL 2025 opener, Business Standard takes a look how MI are prepared for the new challenges ahead:

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 5:28 PM IST
After a disappointing finish at the bottom of the table last season, Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to bounce back in IPL 2025, keeping their rich legacy and five titles in mind. As one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL, tied with Chennai Super Kings for the most titles, MI will aim to add another trophy to their illustrious collection. Let’s delve into a SWOT analysis of Mumbai Indians as they gear up for the new season.
 
Mumbai Indians possess one of the most powerful batting line-ups in the IPL. Their top and middle-order are brimming with international talent. T20I specialist Suryakumar Yadav, along with attacking players like Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma, form a strong backbone. The addition of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks further boosts their batting depth. Hardik Pandya also adds firepower down the order, making their batting one of the most formidable in the league. 
 
Spin bowling concerns for Hardik Pandya's side:
 
One of MI's significant weaknesses lies in their spin department. While they have Mitchell Santner, there is a lack of depth in this area. Karn Sharma and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, a mystery spinner from Afghanistan, are not in their prime, and the team seems to have no solid backup plan if Santner falters. MI’s spin department is a concern heading into the new season.

Key Players to Watch
 
MI have only one Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Robin Minz, which gives him a great opportunity to make his mark on the big stage. Known as the "Chris Gayle of Jharkhand," Minz could be a revelation if given consistent chances. Additionally, MI is still searching for a reliable opening partner for Rohit Sharma, and Will Jacks appears to be the most promising candidate. This season will provide the England star an ideal opportunity to cement his place as an opening batter.
 
Injury Concerns for MI
 
A significant threat to MI’s success is the injury concerns surrounding their ace pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. His unmatched skills in death overs are critical to MI’s bowling attack. If Bumrah is unable to play throughout the season, it could significantly weaken MI’s bowling unit. 
 
Another area of concern remains their spin options. If Mitchell Santner doesn’t perform, MI might struggle to find a reliable backup. The lack of a strong spin plan could put additional pressure on the team.
 
Team Cohesion and Leadership
 
Last season, MI’s team lacked the cohesion that they are known for. With Hardik Pandya stepping in as the captain after Rohit Sharma, the team’s performance faltered, resulting in their joint-worst finish. As MI looks for a fresh start, Pandya’s leadership will be under scrutiny, and the management may even reconsider his captaincy if the team struggles again.
 
As MI prepares for IPL 2025, much will depend on their new acquisitions, injury recovery, and ability to strike a balance between experience and youth. The squad is undoubtedly strong, but team chemistry and leadership will be crucial in their quest for a successful season. 
 
Mumbai Indians full squad for IPL 2025
 
Full Squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur.
 
MI Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
 
MI handed tough travel schedule
 
Mumbai Indians will be opening their season against their rivals Chennai Super Kings in Chennai and have a busy travel schedule in the first 5 matches. While travelling does take some of the energy away, Mumbai players would've been accustomed to it by now and will try and adapt to the conditions as quickly as possible in the beginning of the tournament as they hope to break the first match jinx this time.
 
The Wankhede X-Factor: 
 
The batting-friendly pitch in Mumbai will offer the explosive Mumbai batting order plenty of chances to get close to that 300-run barrier this season and showcase some classy power hitting in the iconic ground which will be packed whenever the Mumbai players take the field.
 
At their home ground, Mumbai has been dominant, securing 51 wins out of 85 matches, with 33 losses and one match ending in a tie. 
Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 full schedule
Match Date & Day Time (IST) Venue Versus
3 March 23, Sunday 19:30:00 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
9 March 29, Saturday 19:30:00 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
12 March 31, Monday 19:30:00 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
16 April 4, Friday 19:30:00 Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
21 April 7, Monday 19:30:00 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
29 April 13, Sunday 19:30:00 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
33 April 17, Thursday 19:30:00 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
38 April 20, Sunday 19:30:00 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
41 April  23, Wednesday 19:30:00 Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
45 April 27, Sunday 15:30:00 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants
50 May 1, Thursday 19:30:00 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
56 May 6, Tuesday 19:30:00 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
61 May 11, Sunday 15:30:00 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
66 May 15, Thursday 19:30:00 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

