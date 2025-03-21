IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur likely to replace Mohsin Khan in LSG squad

After going unsold in the IPL mega auction, all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the 2025 season. Thakur, who has been with the team since the start of their preparations for the new campaign, will replace the injured Mohsin Khan in the squad led by Rishabh Pant. While the official confirmation is yet to be made, sources indicate that Thakur has already been informed about the decision and will travel with the team to Visakhapatnam for their season opener against Delhi Capitals.

Mohsin Khan, who has been struggling with injuries, has been sidelined due to an ACL injury that kept him out of cricket for the past three months. Upon returning to bowling, he suffered a calf strain. With key seamers still recovering at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE), the team was left with no option but to bring in Thakur as a replacement for the injured pacer.

The LSG pace attack, which includes Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, and Mayank Yadav, has also faced its own set of challenges. While Akash Deep and Mayank have been at the CoE, Avesh has yet to join the squad following his recovery from a knee injury. Mayank, though bowling again in the nets, is still far from match fitness after dealing with various injuries. The 22-year-old has not played any competitive cricket since October of the previous year, and it remains uncertain whether he will be able to stay fit for the long haul.

LSG has yet to release official details regarding their seamers’ injuries, but mentor Zaheer Khan emphasized the need for a flexible approach given the dynamic nature of the situation. He mentioned that some players are still at the National Cricket Academy, while others are working with their physiotherapists. "This season, we must remain positive and adapt to the circumstances as they come," Zaheer explained.

With the absence of their key seamers, Shardul Thakur will now lead LSG's pace attack. Shamar Joseph is the only overseas pacer in the squad, alongside young Indian fast bowlers like Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Prince Yadav. While the spin department seems well-set, the same cannot be said for their pace attack, which remains in flux heading into the season.