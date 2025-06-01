Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 Today's Match: PBKS vs MI playing 11, key matchups in Qualifier 2

IPL 2025 Today's Match: PBKS vs MI playing 11, key matchups in Qualifier 2

Dive into the key player battles and probable line-ups ahead of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Use these insights to build your fantasy team for this high-stakes clash.

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
A spot in the IPL 2025 final is on the line as five-time champions Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Mumbai, fresh off a commanding win over Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator, enter the match with confidence and knockout pedigree. Punjab, reeling from a heavy defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, have one last chance to recover and script a historic final entry. The Ahmedabad surface has favoured high scores this season, making execution with the ball crucial for both sides when they meet on Sunday. 
 
Shreyas Iyer IPL 2025 Captaincy Record
  • Matches: 15
  • Wins: 9
  • Losses: 6
  • No result: 0
  • Win percentage: 60%
Hardik Pandya IPL 2025 Captaincy Record
  • Matches: 14
  • Wins: 9
  • Losses: 5
  • No result: 0
  • Win percentage: 64.28%
PBKS Probable Playing 11 vs MI
 
Punjab Kings face a tough challenge following a demoralising loss against RCB. Their bowling unit, in particular, looked under pressure with the absence of Marco Jansen and no support from Yuzvendra Chahal, who hasn’t featured this season. Arshdeep Singh has carried a heavy load, and PBKS will be desperate for their spinners and seamers to step up on a batting-friendly track. With the bat, the onus is on openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya to give them a strong start. Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting will be counting on the team to bounce back and put up a united performance.
 
PBKS Probable 11 and Impact Subs (expected): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson
 
Impact players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett
 
PBKS Full Squad IPL 2025 
Priyansh Arya, Mitchell Owen, Shreyas Iyer, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Kyle Jamieson, Xavier Bartlett, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
MI Probable Playing 11 vs PBKS 
Mumbai Indians are peaking at the right moment, with their big-match players delivering when it matters. Rohit Sharma’s return to form against Gujarat Titans was a boost, while Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav continue to pile on the runs. The standout has been Jasprit Bumrah, whose spells across the innings have made the difference. New additions Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson have slotted in seamlessly, providing depth with bat and ball. With a wealth of experience in knockout fixtures, Hardik Pandya’s side looks settled and ready to push for a sixth title, relying on their superior balance and temperament.
 
MI Probable 11 and Impact Subs (probable): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson
 
Impact players: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece
 
MI Full Squad IPL 2025 
Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Charith Asalanka, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs
 
PBKS vs MI: Key Player Battles to Watch 
PBKS Batters vs MI Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Prabhsimran Singh Trent Boult IPL 5 26 2 13 104
Josh Inglis Mitchell Santner T20s 4 31 2 15.5 141
Josh Inglis Mujeeb Ur Rahman T20s 3 24 0 114
Shreyas Iyer Jasprit Bumrah IPL 10 66 1 66 132
Shreyas Iyer Trent Boult T20s 10 70 1 70 130
Shreyas Iyer Mitchell Santner T20s 9 56 1 56 112
Shreyas Iyer Deepak Chahar IPL 7 60 0 136
Shreyas Iyer Karn Sharma IPL 3 41 0 158
Shreyas Iyer Mujeeb Ur Rahman IPL 3 25 1 25 119
Marcus Stoinis Jasprit Bumrah T20s 11 54 4 13.5 98
Marcus Stoinis Trent Boult T20s 12 44 1 44 119
Marcus Stoinis Mitchell Santner T20s 5 30 1 30 88
Marcus Stoinis Karn Sharma IPL 3 39 2 19.5 186
Marcus Stoinis Mujeeb Ur Rahman T20s 6 35 0 97
MI Batters vs PBKS Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Rohit Sharma Marcus Stoinis T20s 7 55 0 172
Rohit Sharma Arshdeep Singh IPL 6 28 1 28 122
Rohit Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 10 39 1 39 103
Jonny Bairstow Arshdeep Singh IPL 3 24 0 114
Jonny Bairstow Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 9 55 4 13.8 112
Suryakumar Yadav Marcus Stoinis T20s 9 69 2 34.5 186
Suryakumar Yadav Arshdeep Singh IPL 7 42 2 21 120
Suryakumar Yadav Harpreet Brar IPL 3 33 0 127
Suryakumar Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 12 83 3 27.7 117
Suryakumar Yadav Vyshak VijayKumar IPL 3 41 2 20.5 158
Tilak Varma Arshdeep Singh IPL 4 35 1 35 233
Tilak Varma Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 5 66 1 66 174
Hardik Pandya Marcus Stoinis T20s 8 49 3 16.3 158
Hardik Pandya Arshdeep Singh IPL 6 19 1 19 73
Hardik Pandya Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 14 71 4 17.8 96
Charith Asalanka Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 7 39 3 13 108
 

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

