IPL 2025 Today's Match: PBKS vs MI playing 11, key matchups in Qualifier 2

A spot in the IPL 2025 final is on the line as five-time champions Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Mumbai, fresh off a commanding win over Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator, enter the match with confidence and knockout pedigree. Punjab, reeling from a heavy defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, have one last chance to recover and script a historic final entry. The Ahmedabad surface has favoured high scores this season, making execution with the ball crucial for both sides when they meet on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer IPL 2025 Captaincy Record Matches: 15

Wins: 9

Losses: 6

No result: 0

Win percentage: 60% Hardik Pandya IPL 2025 Captaincy Record Matches: 14

Wins: 9

Losses: 5

No result: 0

Win percentage: 64.28% PBKS Probable Playing 11 vs MI Punjab Kings face a tough challenge following a demoralising loss against RCB. Their bowling unit, in particular, looked under pressure with the absence of Marco Jansen and no support from Yuzvendra Chahal, who hasn’t featured this season. Arshdeep Singh has carried a heavy load, and PBKS will be desperate for their spinners and seamers to step up on a batting-friendly track. With the bat, the onus is on openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya to give them a strong start. Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting will be counting on the team to bounce back and put up a united performance.

PBKS Probable 11 and Impact Subs (expected): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson Impact players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett PBKS Full Squad IPL 2025 Priyansh Arya, Mitchell Owen, Shreyas Iyer, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Kyle Jamieson, Xavier Bartlett, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI Probable Playing 11 vs PBKS Mumbai Indians are peaking at the right moment, with their big-match players delivering when it matters. Rohit Sharma’s return to form against Gujarat Titans was a boost, while Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav continue to pile on the runs. The standout has been Jasprit Bumrah, whose spells across the innings have made the difference. New additions Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson have slotted in seamlessly, providing depth with bat and ball. With a wealth of experience in knockout fixtures, Hardik Pandya’s side looks settled and ready to push for a sixth title, relying on their superior balance and temperament.

MI Probable 11 and Impact Subs (probable): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson Impact players: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece MI Full Squad IPL 2025 Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Charith Asalanka, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs PBKS vs MI: Key Player Battles to Watch