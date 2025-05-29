IPL 2025 final schedule: Which team will RCB face on June 3 in Ahmedabad?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) marched in the grand finale of 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), with a commanding performance in the Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur Chandigarh.

The IPL 2025 final will take place on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB will face the winner of Qualifier 2, which will take place on June 1.

Meanwhile, the Qualifier 2 will be played between Punjab and winner of Eliminator (MI vs GT).

How many times RCB made it to the IPL final?

Including IPL 2025, RCB made it to the final four times, Bengaluru qualified for the IPL playoffs 10 times between 2009 and 2025. Despite making it to the final on earlier 3 occasions—2009, 2011, and 2016—they have fallen short each time, finishing as runners-up in all three appearances. IPL 2025 final winner prediction: How many times the winner of Qualifier 1 won IPL title? Since the introduction of the current playoffs format in 2011, the winner of Qualifier 1 has gone on to claim the IPL title in 11 out of 14 seasons—including each of the last seven editions from 2018 to 2024.

IPL 2025 grand finale, RCB vs TBD final date and time, live streaming and telecast

When will IPL 2025 final take place?

The final of 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will take place on June 3.

At what venue IPL 2025 grand finale will take place?

RCB will get an extra time for rest before the IPL 2025 final as their next match is schedule to take place on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IPL 2025 final match?

The IPL final match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 grand finale in India?

Live streaming will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.