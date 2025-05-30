GT vs MI LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Eliminator: MI off to a flyer with Rohit-Bairstow in the middle

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE: Gujarat Titans are taking on Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh today. In the match MI won the toss and opted to bat first.

Heading into the clash on the back of two consecutive defeats, the Titans will be eager to bounce back. With several big names in their squad, they’ll aim to overcome Mumbai and secure a spot in Qualifier 2. Notably, Gujarat has an impressive track record against the five-time champions and will look to extend that dominance.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, have staged a remarkable turnaround after a shaky start to the season. With a wealth of experience in high-pressure knockout games and a squad full of match-winners, they will be counting on their composure and past success to carry them through this crucial encounter.

IPL 2025 Eliminator: GT vs MI Playing 11

GT Playing 11: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan

MI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

Impact Player: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE Telecast:

The live telecast of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Eliminator will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE Streaming:

Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Stay tuned for live updates of the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator from Mullanpur.