GT vs MI LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Eliminator: MI off to a flyer with Rohit-Bairstow in the middle

Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, have staged a remarkable turnaround after a shaky start to the season and will be looking forward to book a place in the Qualifier 2.

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
GT vs MI
GT vs MI

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
GT vs MI LIVE SCORE: Gujarat Titans are taking on Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh today. In the match MI won the toss and opted to bat first.
 
Heading into the clash on the back of two consecutive defeats, the Titans will be eager to bounce back. With several big names in their squad, they’ll aim to overcome Mumbai and secure a spot in Qualifier 2. Notably, Gujarat has an impressive track record against the five-time champions and will look to extend that dominance.
 
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, have staged a remarkable turnaround after a shaky start to the season. With a wealth of experience in high-pressure knockout games and a squad full of match-winners, they will be counting on their composure and past success to carry them through this crucial encounter.
 
IPL 2025 Eliminator: GT vs MI Playing 11
 
GT Playing 11: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
 
Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan
 
MI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson
 
Impact Player: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley.
 
GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE Telecast:
 
The live telecast of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Eliminator will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
 
GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE Streaming:
 
Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. 
 
Stay tuned for live updates of the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator from Mullanpur.

7:47 PM

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: 10 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 4 4 0 0 1 1; MI 28/0 after 3 overs: Rohit Sharma 13 (10), Jonny Bairstow 13 (8)
 
Md Siraj continues the attack

Ball 6- Bairstow keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Rohit takes a single to mid wicket
 
Ball 4- Edged and droppes. Rohit gets second lifeline this time the keeper Kusal Mendis was in fault. No run
 
Ball 3- Rohit is hit on the pads. Siraj appeals for LBW umpire nods in deniel. No run
 
Ball 2- Rohit pulls the ball to deep mid wicket for four runs
 
Ball 1- Rohit opens the face of the bat and times the ball to long off for four runs

7:41 PM

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: 12 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 4 2LB 2 1 1 2; MI 18/0 after 2 overs: Rohit Sharma 4 (5), Jonny Bairstow 12 (7)
 
Prasidh Krishna, right-arm fast, comes into the attack

Ball 6- Bairstow ends the over with two runs 
 
Ball 5- Rohit goes in the air and Gerald drops a sitter. Not a good start from GT. One run
 
Ball 4- Krishna goes straight and Bairsow takes a single to to covers
 
Ball 3- Bairstow pulls the ball to bakward point for two runs
 
Ball 2- 2 leg byes
 
Ball 1- Bairstow flicks the ball to backward point for four runs 

7:35 PM

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: First over done

Over Summary: 1 2 1 0 2 0; MI 6/0 after 1 over: Rohit Sharma 3 (4), Jonny Bairstow 3 (2)
 
Md Siraj to open the strike for GT
 
Ball 6- Dot form Siraj to end the over
 
Ball 5- Rohit plays the ball to extra cover for two runs
 
Ball 4- Rohit defends the ball back to bowler. No run
 
Ball 3- Bairstow takes a single to mid-off
 
Ball 2- Bairstow takes two runs to sweeper cover
 
Ball 1- Rohit plays the ball to covers for a single
 

7:28 PM

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: Match underway

Players have made their way to the ground as the IPL 2025 Eliminator match is now underway. 

7:18 PM

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: Impact subs of both teams

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan.
Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley.

7:11 PM

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: MI playing 11

MI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

7:11 PM

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: GT playing 11

GT Playing 11: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

7:01 PM

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: MI win the toss

MI win the toss and opt to bat first.

6:59 PM

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: Toss underway

Skippers of both teams have made their way to the ground as the toss for IPL 2025 Eliminator between GT and MI is now underway.

6:54 PM

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: Pitch report

The square boundaries measure 67 and 64 meters, with a 73-meter straight boundary. Unlike yesterday’s humid conditions, tonight is much drier. The pitch has noticeably less grass cover, which means bounce will remain on the higher side but the surface is likely to slow down as the match progresses. With reduced moisture and little to no dew expected, spinners could come into play in the second innings. Batting early on might be easier before the pitch grips later in the game.

6:45 PM

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: Toss timing

The toss for the IPL 2025 Eliminator match between GT and MI is scheduled for 7 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now. 

6:36 PM

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: MI probable playing 11

MI Playing 11 (probables): Johny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Charith Asalanka, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
 
Impact Player: Karn Sharma

6:25 PM

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: GT probable playing 11

GT Playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill (captain), Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
 
Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan
 

6:15 PM

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Eliminator: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 Eliminator match between GT and RCB from Mullanpur, Chandigarh. This will be a straight knockout match with the winner going to qualifier 2 to play Punjab Kings, while the losing side will be eliminated. So, will GT take a step closer towards their second IPL title, or will MI keep their record-breaking 6th title dream alive? Stay tuned for all the updates.
First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

