IPL 2025 today's match: PBKS vs RCB Playing 11, key matchups in Qualifier 1

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29. Both PBKS and RCB won their last league-stage match and finished as the top two teams on the points table. As a result, they will have two chances to qualify for the final and continue their hunt for a first-ever IPL title.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: PBKS vs RCB pitch report, Mullanpur stadium stats The winner of the match between PBKS and RCB will qualify directly for the final, while the losing side will face the winner of the Eliminator match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 for a second chance to book their place in the final.

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record in IPL 2025 (PBKS)

Matches: 14

Wins: 9

Losses: 4

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 64.28%

Rajat Patidar Captaincy Record in IPL 2025 (RCB)

Matches: 14

Wins: 9

Losses: 4

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 64.28%

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: PBKS Playing 11 vs RCB (Probable)

Check all news related to cricket here Punjab Kings have been one of the most complete teams of the tournament, with batters and bowlers performing equally well. Shreyas Iyer and company have a settled side and are very unlikely to make a change in the playing 11, except a probable one, as the Punjab-based franchise might look towards Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Harpreet Brar for the all-important playoff match on Thursday.

PBKS Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact sub: Vyshak Vijaykumar / Yuzi Chahal

PBKS Squad for IPL 2025:

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William O’Rourke, David Miller, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, R S Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: RCB Playing 11 vs PBKS (Probable)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru come into the match confident after consistent performances this season. Their bowling attack, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, has shown resilience in the death overs. RCB’s spinners, including Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, provide control in the middle overs. The batting relies heavily on Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, and Phil Salt, who will need to deliver on a batting-friendly surface.

RCB Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone / Tim Seifert / Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (c/wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood / Nuwan Thushara.

Impact sub: Suyash Sharma

RCB Squad for IPL 2025:

Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara