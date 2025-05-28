IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 schedule: Teams, live match time, streaming, telecast

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs teams, schedule, venues, live streaming & telecast As the 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) comes down to its business end of things now, only four teams are left in contention in order to be crowned as the new champions this season. In the Qualifier 1, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns on May 29 at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 venue details

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head The venue for the Qualifier 1 clash will be Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh which was the home of the Punjab Kings this season. A home advantage for the Kings could possibly see them using the same and booking a spot in the IPL final, 11 years after finding a spot in the playoffs with skipper Shreyas Iyer this year.

Total matches played: 33

Punjab Kings won: 17

RCB won: 16

RCB vs PBKS - Qualifier 1 - full scorecard RCB vs PBKS head-to-head at different venues Stadium Matches Played PBKS win RCB win Brabourne Stadium 1 1 - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 - Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 2 - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 2 1 1 Holkar Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 Kingsmead 2 1 1 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 12 5 7 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 8 3 5 Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 1 - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 1 1

When will the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match be played?

The IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 will be played on May 29, Thursday.

Which teams will be playing the Qualifier 1 match in IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash in the Qualifier 1 match in IPL 2025.

Which venue will host the Qualifier 1 match between PBKS and GT/RCB?

Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh will host the Qualifier 1 match between PBKS and RCB.

Where will the live telecast for the Qualifier 1 match be available in India?

The live telecast of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be available on the Star sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming for the Qualifier 1 match be available in India?

The live streaming for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.