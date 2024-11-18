Australia’s assistant coach Daniel Vettori will temporarily step away from his duties during the opening Test against India to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The auction is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24-25, coinciding with the Perth Test, which begins on November 22.

The spokesperson further added that Vettori would complete the initial preparations for the first Test before attending the IPL auction and would rejoin the squad for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. IPL 2025 mega auction: All you need to know about IPL 2025 mega auction The 45-year-old New Zealander is not only Australia’s assistant coach but also the head coach of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Vettori will oversee Australia’s final preparations for the first Test before travelling to Jeddah. A spokesperson for the Australian team stated that they fully support Vettori’s dual role as the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad.The spokesperson further added that Vettori would complete the initial preparations for the first Test before attending the IPL auction and would rejoin the squad for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In Vettori’s absence, Cricket Australia’s (CA) national development coach Lachlan Stevens will step in as the interim assistant coach during the Perth Test.

SRH retained players for IPL 2025

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad announced their list of retained players for the upcoming season last month. The list includes Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

IPL auction impacts multiple roles

Vettori is not the only prominent cricket personality heading to the IPL auction. Former Australian captains Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer will also miss their commentary duties with Channel Seven due to their commitments as head coaches of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively. (With PTI inputs)