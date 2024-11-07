Will RCB buy Maxwell in the IPL 2025 mega auction? Aussie drops a hint

The curtains have fallen on Glenn Maxwell's four-season stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but the Australian all-rounder has described his exit as “beautiful.” In a rare show of transparency, RCB’s leadership personally explained their decision not to retain Maxwell ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction , scheduled for November 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The call that changed everything for Maxwell

Reflecting on his conversation with RCB’s head coach Andy Flower and director of cricket Mo Bobat, Maxwell shared his gratitude for the thoughtful handling of the situation.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 retention: RCB's full list of retained players and players' salary "I got a phone call from Mo and Andy. We sat on a Zoom call where they explained the decision. It was actually really beautiful. They spoke about their strategy moving forward, their plans, and why retaining three Indian players—Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, and Rajat Patidar—was central to their vision," Maxwell said during ESPNcricinfo's Around the Wicket show.

Maxwell emphasised the importance of such transparency in franchise cricket, adding, "If every team operated this way, relationships would be much smoother."

A Legacy to Remember

Maxwell, who joined RCB in 2021, was pivotal in stabilising the middle order across four seasons, helping the team reach three play-offs. With 1,266 runs in 52 matches, he stands as RCB’s fifth-highest run-scorer. Despite being released, Maxwell remains optimistic about a possible return.

ALSO READ: Who is Thomas Draca? the first Italian player to register for IPL auction "I won’t say my RCB innings is over. It’s a great franchise, and I really enjoyed my time there. I’d certainly like to get back,” Maxwell said, leaving the door open for a potential reunion post-auction.

A Strategic Shift: RCB’s Retention Gambit

RCB’s decision to retain only three players reflects a tactical shift. In an official statement, Andy Flower explained, “Maxi has been an integral part of RCB. He’s a sensationally exciting player, known for his maverick style. But this is the start of a new cycle. We’re building a strong Indian core complemented by overseas players.”

Director Mo Bobat further clarified, "This retention cycle is about leaving options open. We’ve chosen to retain certain skill sets and plan to address gaps during the auction."

Farewell to Big Names

Maxwell wasn’t the only notable name released. Former skipper Faf du Plessis and pacer Mohammed Siraj were also let go, decisions Flower admitted were "tough and emotional."

On Faf du Plessis: "Faf is someone I deeply admire. His calm leadership, humour, and strength have been invaluable. Letting him go was one of the hardest decisions," said Flower.

On Mohammed Siraj: "Siraj is a world-class cricketer and a longstanding member of RCB. His energy and connection with Virat are special. But tactically, we needed to prioritise other skill sets, particularly Yash Dayal’s left-arm angle," explained Flower.