IPL 2025 mega auction: Parthiv Patel joins Gujarat Titans as batting coach

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, IPL franchise Gujarat Titans made a strategic addition to their coaching staff by appointing Parthiv Patel as their new assistant and batting coach. With prior experience in unearthing potential talents as a scout, Parthiv Patel's expertise would certainly help Gujarat during IPL 2025 mega auction, which is scheduled to take place on November 24 and November 25 in Jeddah. ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Auction: 'Yeah, of course..', KL Rahul wants to play for RCB again "The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, with an illustrious 17-year cricketing career, brings unparalleled expertise and a deep understanding of the game to the IPL franchise," Titans said in a press release.

"Parthiv Patel’s vast experience at the highest level of cricket positions him as a vital asset for the Gujarat Titans. Known for his sharp cricketing mind and ability to nurture emerging talent, Parthiv’s role will centre on refining batting techniques and developing strategic plans to empower the team."

Having played pivotal roles in various domestic and international matches, Parthiv’s mentorship will enhance the team’s preparation and performance for the IPL 2025. A dual role at Gujarat Titans will be Parthiv's first assignment as full time coach. Earlier, he worked as a scout for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

Parthiv Patel cricket stats - Indian Premier League

Parthiv Patel batting & fielding stats Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST Career 139 11 2848 81 22.6 2358 120.78 0 13 365 49 69 16 2019 14 0 373 67 26.64 268 139.17 0 2 48 10 6 2 2018 6 1 153 53 30.6 109 140.36 0 1 20 4 3 0 2017 16 0 395 70 24.68 293 134.81 0 2 49 8 6 2 2016 10 0 177 81 17.7 152 116.44 0 1 23 4 9 1 2015 14 1 339 59 26.07 246 137.8 0 2 47 5 7 3 2014 12 2 205 57* 20.5 185 110.81 0 1 30 1 11 1 2013 13 0 294 61 22.61 255 115.29 0 1 37 4 5 3 2012 14 2 194 45 17.63 165 117.57 0 0 19 4 5 1 2011 14 3 202 37* 20.2 183 110.38 0 0 25 2 8 1 2010 4 0 72 57 18 79 91.13 0 1 6 2 0 2 2009 9 0 142 36 15.77 126 112.69 0 0 19 2 3 0 2008 13 2 302 54 27.45 297 101.68 0 2 42 3 6 0

Parthiv Patel cricket stats - International cricket