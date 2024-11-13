IPL 2025 auction: Ponting, Langer may miss AUS-IND 1st Test commentary gig

ALSO READ: Australia vs Pakistan T20s full schedule, live time, squads, live streaming The scheduling of IPL 2025 mega auction has raised many questions as it coincides with the 3rd and 4th days' play during the India vs Australia 1st Test at Optus Stadium in Perth. Former Australia cricketers Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer have been part of Channel 7's commentary team and they are also head coaches of IPL franchisees Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

With the Perth Test clashing with the IPL mega auction, it is learnt that both the former Aussie legends might miss out commentating due to commitments with their respective IPL teams in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

According to Australian newspaper The Age, the potential clash of commitments could see these stalwarts at the IPL auction instead of the iconic Optus Stadium.

IPL responsibilities take centre stage

Ponting, the head coach of Punjab Kings, and Langer, entering his second season with Lucknow Super Giants, are expected to be present at the IPL auction in Jeddah. Joining them could be Vettori, who is responsible for Sunrisers Hyderabad. This scheduling overlap poses challenges for Cricket Australia and broadcaster Channel Seven to retain their marquee names during the critical phases of the Test match.

Broadcasting stakes and Cricket Australia's predicament

Channel Seven, which holds a seven-year AUD 1.5 billion broadcast deal with Foxtel, finds itself in a precarious position. Despite this lucrative partnership, it may be unable to prevent Ponting and Langer from leaving the Perth Test midway to fulfil IPL commitments.

Last year, Ponting, then coaching Delhi Capitals, left the Perth Test after day three to attend the IPL auction. In contrast, Langer stayed until the match's conclusion, while Vettori managed to fulfil his coaching duties with Australia before heading to the auction two days later.

Uncertainty around Vettori’s availability

As reported by The Age, a decision on Vettori's schedule remains pending. A team source indicated, "As of Wednesday morning, no decision had been made on whether Vettori would stay with the team through the entire Test or leave early for the auction."

(With PTI inputs)