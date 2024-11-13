IPL 2025 Auction: 'Yeah, of course..', KL Rahul wants to play for RCB again

ALSO READ: South Africa vs India 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming With the IPL 2025 mega auction set for November 24 and 25, social media is abuzz with speculation about KL Rahul’s potential return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Karnataka batter, who previously captained Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, reportedly expressed his interest in rejoining RCB after not being retained by Lucknow Super Giants.

In a conversation with IPL broadcaster Star Sports, Rahul shared his excitement about the possibility of playing for RCB again if the franchise picks him.

"Yeah, of course. I most enjoyed playing at RCB. It's also home. You get to spend a lot of time at home, and I know the Chinnaswamy Stadium really well. I've grown up playing on that ground. So yeah, I really enjoyed my time in RCB," Rahul said.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 auction: Ponting, Langer may miss AUS-IND 1st Test commentary gig He added, "It’s kind of home, and the people there know me as a local Kannada boy. It would be nice to go back there and get an opportunity again. But yeah, it’s an auction year, so you can go anywhere."

KL Rahul’s Leadership Prospects in IPL 2025

Despite discussions around KL Rahul's strike rate during past IPL seasons, his leadership helped Lucknow Super Giants reach the playoffs in their first two seasons. However, Rahul clarified that he is not actively seeking a captaincy role with his next franchise.

"I would never go and ask someone for it [captaincy]. If you feel that my leadership skills are good enough, and you find something valuable in the way I play cricket, handle myself, and manage the teams I’ve captained in the last four to five years, then of course, I’m happy to do it," Rahul explained.

He added, "But it’s not something that is a make-or-break factor for me. I just want to be part of a team with a good environment, where you feel loved, cared for, and respected. If everyone in the franchise has a single goal to win, then that’s a perfect fit."