IPL 2025: Why Mohd Shami and Nitish Reddy are not part of SRH playing 11?

In today's IPL 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, SRH have made notable adjustments to their playing 11. Captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first, making two key changes by leaving out Mohammed Shami and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Why is Mohammed Shami Not Playing Today?

Mohammed Shami, although named among the Impact Players, has not been included in the starting XI. His omission stems from an extended run of poor form throughout this season. Across nine matches, Shami has picked up just six wickets, while maintaining a high economy rate of 11.23 and an average of 56.17. His performance against Punjab Kings was especially concerning, where he gave away 74 runs in just four overs — one of the worst spells in IPL history. Despite no reported injuries, SRH's team management has opted for in-form pacers like Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat in the lineup.

Why is Nitish Kumar Reddy Not Playing?

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been entirely dropped from the squad for today’s game. After recovering from a side strain he picked up post the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Reddy has failed to make an impact this season. In 10 matches, he managed only 173 runs at a strike rate of 113.91 and hasn't bowled at all, likely due to precautionary measures following his injury. Considering his limited contributions with both bat and ball, the SRH think tank decided to explore alternative options for this crucial fixture. Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga