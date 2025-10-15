Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for benchmarks; Asian markets in green
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, October 15, 2025: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's trading session on a positive note, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty futures.
At 6:40 AM on Wednesday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 68 points higher at 25,274.
On the global front, investors are eyeing industrial production data from the Euro Area. Back home, D-Street participants are awaiting RBI MPC minutes, trade data, unemployment data, and passenger vehicle sales figures.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded higher on Wednesday, defying Wall Street’s declines following renewed trade tensions between the United States and China. The rebound came after US President Donald Trump threatened “retribution” against China on Tuesday, including the possibility of a cooking oil embargo.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.3 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.93 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.8 per cent.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices settled on a mixed note on Tuesday as investors weighed mostly upbeat quarterly earnings from major US banks, comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and escalating US-China trade tensions. The S&P 500 slipped 0.16 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.76 per cent. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a 0.44 per cent gain.
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,059.41 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹3,024.10 crore on Tuesday, October 14.
IPO today
In the mainline IPO segment, the Midwest IPO launches today, while the basis of allotment for Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO shares will also be finalised.
In the SME space, the basis of allotment for Sihora Industries IPO, SK Minerals & Additives IPO, and Shlokka Dyes IPO shares is expected to be finalised today.
Q2 results today
Axis Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDB Financial Services, Angel One, Tata Communications, and Delta Corp are among the companies set to announce their Q2FY26 results today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday morning. Brent crude was down 0.16 per cent at $62.31 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded with a loss of 0.10 per cent at $58.64 per barrel.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Money market, PSU debt funds among best bets for investors: Marzban Irani
The proposed external commercial borrowing (ECB) reforms should help the credit spreads in the domestic markets to ease slightly, says Marzban Irani, president – fixed income at LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management in an email interview with Devanshu Singla. Money market, short duration, and PSU debt funds, he said, may be suited well from a risk reward trade-off for investors.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to watch today
Cyient DLM, Persistent Systems, Tech Mahindra, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Ashiana Housing, Thyrocare Technologies, Saatvik Green Energy, and Lemon Tree Hotels are among the top stocks to watch during today's trading session.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian banking sector sees wave of foreign investments, say experts
India's robust long-term growth outlook, along with the increasingly accommodative approach to foreign investment in banking on the part of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government, is fuelling a wave of deal making aimed at creating larger and stronger banks, according to industry experts.
