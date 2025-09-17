Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Piramal Enterprises rises 4% as NCLT approves merger of its subsidiary

Piramal Enterprises rises 4% as NCLT approves merger of its subsidiary

The buying on the counter came after the company informed that the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) approved its scheme of amalgamation with Piramal Finance

market, stock trading, trading

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Piramal Enterprises shares rose 3.6 per cent on Wednesday, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,185 per share on BSE. At 11:37 AM, Piramal Enterprises’ share price was trading 3.6 per cent higher at ₹1,185 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.33 per cent at 82,649.96.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹26,861.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,355.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹849.9.

What led to a rise in Piramal Enterprises’ shares?

The buying on the counter came after the company informed that the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) approved its scheme of amalgamation with Piramal Finance. 
 
 
“Accordingly, the Scheme of Merger has become effective today, i.e., 16 September 2025 (“Effective Date”) and consequently, the company is merged with Piramal Finance and dissolved without being wound up, in accordance with the Scheme of Merger,” the filing read. 
 
On July 8, 2025, Piramal Enterprises filed a Company Petition with NCLT seeking approval for merger of Piramal Enterprises and Piramal Finance. 

Also Read

Piramal Enterprise

Piramal Enterprises Q1FY26 net profit rises 52%; CFO Goyal resigns

Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Enterprises sees asset under management crossing ₹1 trn in FY26

Piramal Enterprise

Piramal Enterprises Q4FY25 results: Profit drops 25% to ₹102 crore

Rajesh Yabaji

Stuck in traffic, potholes: Startup exits Bengaluru's ORR after 9 years

steel, steel industry

Govt plans ₹5,000 cr scheme to promote decarbonisation: Steel secy

 
“We wish to inform you that the company and Piramal Finance Limited (Formerly known as Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited) has filed a Company Petition in Company Scheme Application No. CA(CAA) 113 OF 2025 with the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (‘Hon’ble NCLT’) on 8th July, 2025 seeking sanction of the Hon’ble NCLT to the Scheme pursuant to the Scheme being approved by the requisite majority of equity shareholders and secured creditors of the Company in their respective meetings held on July 2, 2025,” the filing read. 
 
Piramal Enterprises is a diversified Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with a presence across retail and wholesale lending, alternatives, and insurance. The company has investments and assets worth $10 billion.
 
Piramal Finance is a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, the flagship company of the Piramal Group. It is a leading NBFC that offers a wide range of funding solutions for both individuals and businesses across various sectors. In retail lending, it offers multiple products, including home loans, loans against property. used car loans, and small business loans to budget-conscious customers at the periphery of metros and in Tier ll and ll cities. In wholesale lending, the company focuses on both real estate and non-real estate sectors. 

More From This Section

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 270 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; SMIDs in green; PSBs shares outperform

office space

Awfis Space up 3% on delivering 67,000 sq.ft. innovation hub to eBay

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics gains 2% on new order wins; good time to buy the stock?

Image

Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on NSDL with 'Neutral' rating; check TP

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Premier Explosives share zooms 11% today; should you buy, sell or hold?

Topics : Piramal Enterprises Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon