IPL 2025: Harsh Dubey joins SRH as a replacement for Smaran Ravichandran

Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in all-rounder Harsh Dubey as a replacement for the injured left-hander Smaran Ravichandran for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season.

Harsh Dubey
Harsh Dubey. Photo: @SunRisers
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Dubey, who represents Vidarbha in the domestic circuit, has joined SRH for Rs 30 lakh. The 22-year-old has featured in 16 T20s, 20 List A matches, and 18 First-Class games, amassing 127 wickets and 941 runs across formats. 

Earlier this year, he was named Player of the Tournament for is stellar show in the Ranji Trophy in which he scored 476 runs and took 69 wickets.

The 21-year-old Smaran, a left-handed batter from Karnataka, had been signed as the replacement for the injured Adam Zampa last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

