IPL 2026: Dhoni pins hopes on skipper Gaikwad for CSK's batting resurgence

After enduring two below-par seasons with the bat in IPL 2024 and IPL 2025, which saw the five-time champions missing out on playoff spots in consecutive seasons, Chennai Super Kings are preparing for a new chapter in 2026, fuelled by the anticipated return of their regular captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK icon MS Dhoni, who took charge midway through IPL 2025 when Gaikwad was sidelined by an elbow fracture, has voiced strong optimism about the team's future batting prospects. Speaking in Chennai, Dhoni suggested that Gaikwad's comeback would bring much-needed stability to the line-up, hinting that the squad's earlier frailties are on the verge of being addressed.

Talking about the last campaign where CSK finished at the very bottom with just four wins in fourteen outings, Dhoni emphasized the importance of identifying and rectifying flaws—pointing to the upcoming mini-auction as an opportunity to plug gaps and restore the side’s old competitive sheen. With the franchise’s legacy stretching back to 2008 and five IPL titles under their belt, the 2026 season holds high hopes for a CSK resurgence under Gaikwad’s leadership. Ruturaj Gaikwad: The missing piece in CSK’s batting line-up Dhoni described the previous season’s struggles with a candid admission that CSK’s batting order had been a source of “slight worry” after Gaikwad’s untimely injury. Having played just five matches and scoring 122 runs before being sidelined by a hairline elbow fracture in early April, Gaikwad’s absence forced the veteran to take over the captaincy. The campaign quickly unravelled, with CSK finishing at the foot of the table and their batting unit regularly faltering under pressure. Dhoni, while addressing fans in Chennai, assured that with Gaikwad’s expected return for IPL 2026, he felt the batting was “quite sorted now” and the squad would benefit greatly from the skipper’s presence at the top.

Gaikwad, currently preparing for the Duleep Trophy after opting out of a county stint with Yorkshire for personal reasons, is set to resume captaincy and opening duties for CSK. According to insiders, his injury rehabilitation has progressed well, and he is eager to lead a rejuvenated side with renewed ambition. Assessing CSK’s recent decline Dhoni did not shy away from acknowledging that the last couple of seasons “have not been up to the mark” for the franchise. He recounted how CSK’s time at the bottom forced self-reflection within the management, pushing them to dissect “what went wrong” and work out precise solutions. “You have to look at the learnings,” he stressed, explaining that sports teams are prone to cycles, but the need to learn and evolve remains constant. Even in adversity, Dhoni takes pride in CSK’s historically high standards and relentless pursuit of improvement.

Bowling and fielding inconsistencies, coupled with a misfiring top order, were cited as key factors behind the poor results. Youngsters like Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis showed promise as replacements, but the lack of experience hindered the team’s fightback in crunch moments. Dhoni also noted that while they did not “slack off,” the absence of their regular leader was certainly felt in tight matches. Mini-auction strategy With a mini-auction scheduled for December, Dhoni signalled that CSK are keen to address “loopholes” that surfaced last season. He shared that while the core batting order appears sorted with Gaikwad’s return, some additional “holes need to be plugged,” particularly in terms of squad depth and flexibility. Management is expected to target versatile players who can provide insurance against injury setbacks and boost their run-making capabilities when the stakes are high.