Sunrisers Hyderabad rope in Varun Aaron as bowling coach for IPL 2026

Varun Aaron's coaching journey comes soon after his official retirement earlier this year

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a strategic addition to their backroom staff by appointing former India pacer Varun Aaron as their new bowling coach for the 2026 Indian Premier League season. The 35-year-old, known for his raw pace and aggression during his playing days, is set to guide the 2016 IPL champions’ bowling unit as they look to rebuild after a mixed 2025 campaign. Aaron brings a wealth of experience from both domestic and international cricket and has played for multiple franchises in the IPL. The franchise announced the move on social media, calling it a “fiery addition” to the support staff. His inclusion signals a fresh approach by SRH as they aim to find consistency with their bowling core heading into IPL Season 19. 

Transition from the pitch to the dugout

Varun Aaron’s coaching journey comes soon after his official retirement earlier this year. Having spent over a decade in the cricketing circuit, he was often hailed as one of India’s rare genuine fast bowlers. A franchise insider shared that Aaron’s energy and insight were exactly what SRH needed to inspire their young pace battery. His appointment also marks the end of James Franklin’s stint as the bowling coach, with the former New Zealand pacer having taken over from Dale Steyn last season.

A journeyman with pace and grit

Aaron’s IPL journey saw him represent teams like Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and, most recently, Gujarat Titans. He last featured in the 2022 season, where he picked up two wickets in as many appearances for Gujarat, who went on to clinch the title that year. Across 52 IPL games, he claimed 44 wickets at an average of 33.66.

Pace legacy and future vision

The Jharkhand speedster first made headlines during the 2010–11 Vijay Hazare Trophy final by clocking over 150 kmph. He later broke into the Indian national setup in 2011, featuring in nine Tests and nine ODIs. A source close to the player revealed that Aaron is excited about this new role and believes it’s the perfect opportunity to give back to the game by nurturing India’s next generation of pacers.
 

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadT20 cricket

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

