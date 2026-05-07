IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh smashes fastest hundred for LSG against Bengaluru

Mitchell Marsh produced a sensational knock at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday, smashing the fastest century by a Lucknow Super Giants batter in IPL history to put his side in a commanding position against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Marsh completed his hundred in just 49 balls, smashing 9 boundaries and 9 sixes on the night.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: DC vs KKR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming The Australian all-rounder dominated the RCB bowling attack from the outset, helping LSG race towards a massive total despite interruptions caused by rain during the contest. Marsh’s explosive innings came at a crucial time for the hosts, who were forced into multiple changes to their playing XI due to injuries to key players including Mohsin Khan and Josh Inglis.