IPL 2026 points table: CSK, SRH, PBKS rankings; orange, purple cap holders
Despite two consecutive losses, Punjab Kings continue to lead IPL 2026 points table with 13 points in nine matches
Despite two consecutive losses, Punjab Kings continue to lead IPL 2026 points table with 13 points in nine matches
|IPL 2026 points table
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|PBKS
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|0.855
|2
|RCB
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|1.42
|3
|SRH
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.832
|4
|RR
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.51
|5
|GT
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|-0.147
|6
|CSK
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|0.151
|7
|DC
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|-0.949
|8
|KKR
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|-0.751
|9
|MI
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.65
|10
|LSG
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|-1.08
|IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|4s
|6s
|KL Rahul
|10
|10
|445
|49.44
|180.89
|44
|24
|Abhishek Sharma
|10
|10
|440
|48.89
|206.57
|41
|32
|Heinrich Klaasen
|10
|10
|425
|53.12
|156.83
|33
|19
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|10
|10
|404
|40.4
|237.65
|35
|37
|Sai Sudharshan
|10
|10
|385
|38.50
|158.43
|38
|18
|IPL 2026 purple cap standings
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-FERS
|5-Fers
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|9
|35
|210
|17
|15.53
|264
|0
|0
|Anshul Kamboj
|10
|35.4
|214
|17
|18.70
|318
|0
|0
|Kagiso Rabada
|10
|10
|234
|16
|22.50
|360
|0
|0
|Jofra Archer
|10
|37
|222
|15
|21.27
|319
|0
|0
|Eshan Malinga
|10
|31
|186
|15
|18.93
|284
|1
|0
First Published: May 05 2026 | 10:09 PM IST