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IPL 2026 points table: CSK, SRH, PBKS rankings; orange, purple cap holders

Despite two consecutive losses, Punjab Kings continue to lead IPL 2026 points table with 13 points in nine matches

IPL 2026 points table
IPL 2026 points table
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 11:04 PM IST
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Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kept their contention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 up and running after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by X wickets in match 48 of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
 
While CSK’s win has not made any changes in the points table standings, they have definitely closed the gap with the top five teams and are now just two points behind them.
 
At the moment, Punjab Kings (PBKS), with 13 points, still hold the top spot in the points table, while there is a four-way tie from second to fifth spot between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Gujarat Titans (GT), who are only separated by net run rate difference.
 
CSK, despite their win against DC, are still at the sixth spot but now with 10 points, while DC are still seventh with eight points. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are standing at eighth with seven points in nine matches.
 
Mumbai Indians (MI), despite the win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), are still at the ninth spot with six points, while LSG remain at the bottom of the points table with just four points to their name.
 
IPL 2026 updated point table:
 
IPL 2026 points table
Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 PBKS 9 6 2 1 13 0.855
2 RCB 9 6 3 0 12 1.42
3 SRH 10 6 4 0 12 0.832
4 RR 10 6 4 0 12 0.51
5 GT 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147
6 CSK 10 5 5 0 10 0.151
7 DC 10 4 6 0 8 -0.949
8 KKR 9 3 5 1 7 -0.751
9 MI 10 3 7 0 6 -0.65
10 LSG 9 2 7 0 4 -1.08

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard

DC opener KL Rahul (445 runs) replaced SRH's Abhishek Sharma (440 runs) at the top of top run scorers' list with his 12 runs innings vs CSK. Heinrich Klaasen (425 runs in 10 innings) is at the third spot. 
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings
Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s
KL Rahul 10 10 445 49.44 180.89 44 24
Abhishek Sharma 10 10 440 48.89 206.57 41 32
Heinrich Klaasen 10 10 425 53.12 156.83 33 19
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 10 10 404 40.4 237.65 35 37
Sai Sudharshan 10 10 385 38.50 158.43 38 18

IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard

The race for the Purple Cap is heating up with the top four bowlers all close in terms of wickets taken at the moment. RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken over the lead in the chart with 17 wickets in nine matches. He is followed by CSK's Anshul Kamboj, also with 17 wickets, after which GT's Kagiso Rabada has 16 wickets, while RR's Jofra Archer and SRH's Eshan Malinga are the next two with 15 wickets each. 
IPL 2026 purple cap standings
Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-FERS 5-Fers
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9 35 210 17 15.53 264 0 0
Anshul Kamboj 10 35.4 214 17 18.70 318 0 0
Kagiso Rabada 10 10 234 16 22.50 360 0 0
Jofra Archer 10 37 222 15 21.27 319 0 0
Eshan Malinga 10 31 186 15 18.93 284 1 0
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansDelhi CapitalsRajasthan RoyalsLucknow Super GiantsGujarat TitansRoyal Challengers BangalorePunjab KingsKolkata Knight RidersSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: May 05 2026 | 10:09 PM IST

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