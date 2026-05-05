IPL 2026 points table: CSK, SRH, PBKS rankings; orange, purple cap holders

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kept their contention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 up and running after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by X wickets in match 48 of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

While CSK’s win has not made any changes in the points table standings, they have definitely closed the gap with the top five teams and are now just two points behind them.

At the moment, Punjab Kings (PBKS), with 13 points, still hold the top spot in the points table, while there is a four-way tie from second to fifth spot between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Gujarat Titans (GT), who are only separated by net run rate difference.