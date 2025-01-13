Shreyas Iyer appointed Punjab Kings captain ahead of IPL 2025 season

When Shreyas takes the field as the PBKS skipper for the first time, he will be creating history by becoming the first captain to lead three IPL teams in his career. ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: Cummins, Hazlewood included in Australia's squad Shreyas Iyer has been officially appointed as the captain of Punjab Kings for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to victory in the 2024 IPL, was released by the franchise later that year. Punjab Kings secured his services for INR 26.75 Crore, making him the second-highest buy at the auction.When Shreyas takes the field as the PBKS skipper for the first time, he will be creating history by becoming the first captain to lead three IPL teams in his career.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable year, winning four titles across various formats in domestic cricket and the IPL. Apart from leading KKR to the IPL title, Iyer also captained Mumbai to victory in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was part of Mumbai’s triumph in both the Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy, further cementing his leadership credentials. Shreyas joins hands with Ponting again

Expressing excitement about his new role, Iyer is determined to bring success to Punjab Kings, a franchise that has yet to clinch an IPL title. Their best finish came in 2014 when they reached the final, only to lose to Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite a moderate showing in the mega auction, Iyer is confident that the squad assembled is capable of going all the way this season.

"I am honoured to have the team’s trust in me. I am looking forward to working with Coach Ricky Ponting again. The team has a strong mix of promising talent and experienced performers, and I’m eager to help deliver our first IPL title," Iyer said.

Iyer’s appointment marks a return of the captain-coach duo of him and Ponting, who guided Delhi Capitals to their first-ever IPL final in 2020. Ponting praised Iyer's leadership abilities and expressed excitement about their partnership in the upcoming season.

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon also shared his enthusiasm, revealing that Iyer was always their top choice for captain. With Iyer and Ponting leading the way, Menon is hopeful that Punjab Kings can finally secure their maiden IPL title.