MI to sport Lauritz Knudsen logo on official jerseys: CEO Deepak Sharma

In an email interview with Business Standard, Deepak Sharma, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India, said the collaboration with Mumbai Indians, one of IPL’s most successful franchises, will enhance Lauritz Knudsen’s brand presence and connect with cricket fans across India.

Sharma outlined the roadmap for the partnership, highlighting how Lauritz Knudsen will benefit from its association with the Akash Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians.

“The Lauritz Knudsen logo will feature prominently on Mumbai Indians’ jerseys and training apparel. This visibility will be supported by a multi-channel marketing campaign, including ATL (above-the-line), BTL (below-the-line), digital, and public relations platforms,” he stated.

He further elaborated on how the sponsorship deal will help Lauritz Knudsen gain visibility and strengthen its position as a trusted leader in innovation and customer-centric solutions.

Below are edited excerpts from the interview with Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, and MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India.

What inspired Lauritz Knudsen to partner with Mumbai Indians, and what synergies do you see between the two brands?

Lauritz Knudsen, formerly L&T Switchgear and now part of Schneider Electric Group, is a leading force in India’s electrical and automation sector. This partnership aligns with our vision of driving India’s energy transformation.

Lauritz Knudsen will feature its logo on Mumbai Indians’ jerseys and training apparel, engaging with a global fan base of over 50 million from the 2025 season. This collaboration enhances brand recognition and fosters deeper customer connections.

Mumbai Indians and Lauritz Knudsen share values of innovation, excellence, and success. Just as Mumbai Indians nurture talent and foster growth in cricket, Lauritz Knudsen empowers businesses with advanced energy solutions and transformative technologies.

As the principal partner of Mumbai Indians, what initiatives can fans expect from Lauritz Knudsen in the upcoming IPL season?

The fans can expect impactful engagement strategies starting from the 2025 season. Lauritz Knudsen’s logo will feature on Mumbai Indians’ official jersey and key team assets, supported by campaigns across ATL, BTL, digital, and public relations channels.

These initiatives aim to strengthen connections with cricket fans and communities, reinforcing Lauritz Knudsen’s position as a trusted leader in innovation and customer-centric solutions.

How do you think the partnership with Mumbai Indians will help Lauritz Knudsen connect with Indian audiences and promote its brand value?

This partnership offers a platform to engage with the Indian audiences, amplifying Lauritz Knudsen’s values of trust, innovation, and customer focus.

Our Rs 850 crore investment in renewable energy, e-mobility, and infrastructure development demonstrates our commitment to sustainable growth. With a network of over 1,500 partners, Lauritz Knudsen reaches residential, agriculture, commercial, and industrial sectors, crucial for India’s economic growth.

The collaboration enhances visibility and strengthens our position as a leader in shaping India’s future through innovation.

What role do you believe sports sponsorships, like the one with Mumbai Indians, play in promoting brand awareness and engagement in India?

Sports sponsorships in India, especially cricket, provide a powerful platform for brand awareness and engagement. This partnership with Mumbai Indians connects Lauritz Knudsen with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful interactions and promoting values of excellence, passion, and commitment.

By associating with one of India’s iconic teams, Lauritz Knudsen aims to create lasting impressions and strengthen connections with customers.

How does Lauritz Knudsen's partnership with Mumbai Indians align with its overall business strategy and goals in India?

The partnership aligns with our strategy to drive engagement and expand across key sectors. With an Rs 850 crore capex outlay, 2025 marks a pivotal year for growth and innovation.

By leveraging Mumbai Indians’ visibility and emotional connect, we aim to penetrate under-represented markets and modernise agriculture and local businesses, strengthening Lauritz Knudsen’s position as a trusted partner in India’s growth.

How much will Lauritz Knudsen invest in sports going forward?

We will expand our presence in sports sponsorships, including the Mumbai Indians partnership starting in 2025. Schneider Electric’s collaboration with Rajasthan Royals further underscores our commitment.

We prioritise long-term partnerships that promote community engagement, talent empowerment, and innovation, with openness to exploring opportunities in other sports.

As a brand, what values do you think Mumbai Indians embody, and how do those values align with Lauritz Knudsen's own brand ethos?

Mumbai Indians exemplify excellence, resilience, and innovation, mirroring Lauritz Knudsen’s ethos. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen our connection with communities and deliver innovation and long-term success for our customers and India.

Are there any plans for Lauritz Knudsen to engage with Mumbai Indians' players or participate in any community outreach programmes with the team?

We are finalising plans for the new season and look forward to collaborating with Mumbai Indians to build deeper community connections and bring our values to life through storytelling.