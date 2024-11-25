Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest crorepati in IPL 2025 auction

Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history by becoming the youngest player ever to be signed by an IPL franchise at just 13 years old, as Rajasthan Royals secured him for ₹1.10 crore during the mega auction on Monday.

Suryavanshi recently grabbed headlines by becoming the youngest batter to score an international century. He achieved this milestone in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia Under-19 in Chennai, where he scored a remarkable 104 runs off just 62 balls.

When his name appeared in the auction arena, both Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals immediately pursued the left-handed batter. Starting at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, the bidding quickly escalated, surpassing 1 crore before the Capitals withdrew. Rajasthan Royals secured the player for Rs 1.10 crore. Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player ever to be shortlisted for an IPL auction, was part of the 577-player pool in Jeddah. Suryavanshi making headlines for india A With a base price of ₹30 lakh, Delhi Capitals opened the bidding. However, Rajasthan Royals entered the competition at ₹35 lakh and ultimately outbid DC to bring the prodigy into their squad.

Suryavanshi made headlines after scoring a century for India U19 in an unofficial Test match against Australia U19 in Chennai. The 13-year-old achieved a remarkable feat, hitting a century off just 58 balls, setting the record for the fastest-ever hundred for the India U19 team in red-ball cricket. He ended his innings with 104 runs from 62 balls.

Vaibhav has played five first-class matches and one T20 for Bihar, accumulating 100 runs, with a highest score of 41 in first-class cricket. He scored just 13 runs in his only T20 appearance so far in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Rajasthan. His first-class debut came in January 2024 during a Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Tajpur village, Bihar, Suryavanshi’s cricket journey began at the age of nine when he joined a cricket academy. He later took part in Under-16 trials for the Vijay Merchant Trophy and steadily progressed through the ranks in Bihar's domestic circuit.